National Let's Laugh Day Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones

The National Let's Laugh Day 2021 is falling on March 19, as the Let's Laugh Day is celebrated on March 19 every year. The day is celebrated as a reminder for people to take time out of their busy lives and enjoy some time to themselves with some humour. Laughter has been proven to improve people's mental and physical health. Read on to find some National Let's Laugh Day messages and quotes you can use to send to your friends, family and loved ones.
National Let's Laugh Day Quotes
- A good laugh heals a lot of hurts. — Madeleine L’Engle
- A good laugh is a mighty good thing, a rather too scarce a good thing. — Herman Melville
- A good laugh is like sunshine in the house. — William Thackeray
- A smile is a curve that sets everything straight. — Phyllis Diller
- A smile starts on the lips, a grin spreads to the eyes, a chuckle comes from the belly; but a good laugh bursts forth from the soul, overflows, and bubbles all around. — Carolyn Birmingham
- A well-balanced person is one who finds both sides of an issue laughable. — Herbert Procknow
- Against the assault of laughter, nothing can stand. — Mark Twain
- Always laugh when you can. It is cheap medicine. — Lord Byron
National Let's Laugh Day Wishes
- Your smile makes my day! Keep smiling and make others happy! National Let's Laugh Day
- Laughter is cute and precious. Don’t reserve it but share it. Happy National Let's Laugh Day
- Even if we are tired, we cannot choose a scene better than a laughter one on National Let's Laugh Day
- Laughter is indeed the best medicine. Choose life on this National Let's Laugh Day
- I wish I was there right by your side to tickle you and make you laugh with all your heart… Wishing you a very Happy Let’s Laugh Day
- Today is the official day to laugh because it is Let’s Laugh Day and we must make the most of this wonderful day which lets us laugh out loud.
- The best gift for anyone is a good laugh and on the occasion of Let’s Laugh Day, I wish you lots of laughs to make your life beautiful.
- When you laugh, you add more life to your years and also more years to your life….. Keep laughing because it is Let’s Laugh Day.
- Those who can laugh without any hesitation are surely the healthiest and the happiest souls…. Best wishes on Let’s Laugh Day to you.
- On the occasion of Let’s Laugh Day, I wish you the best of laughs…. May you have many more moments to enjoy a good laugh in life.
- Life is truly better when you are laughing….. So never be a miser when it comes to laughing…. Happy Let’s Laugh Day.
- The most wasted days of life are the ones that are without laughs, make the most of your life by laughing…. Warm wishes on Let’s Laugh Day.