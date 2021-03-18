National Let's Laugh Day Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones

The National Let's Laugh Day 2021 is falling on March 19, as the Let's Laugh Day is celebrated on March 19 every year. The day is celebrated as a reminder for people to take time out of their busy lives and enjoy some time to themselves with some humour. Laughter has been proven to improve people's mental and physical health. Read on to find some National Let's Laugh Day messages and quotes you can use to send to your friends, family and loved ones.

National Let's Laugh Day Quotes

A good laugh heals a lot of hurts. — Madeleine L’Engle

A good laugh is a mighty good thing, a rather too scarce a good thing. — Herman Melville

A good laugh is like sunshine in the house. — William Thackeray

A smile is a curve that sets everything straight. — Phyllis Diller

A smile starts on the lips, a grin spreads to the eyes, a chuckle comes from the belly; but a good laugh bursts forth from the soul, overflows, and bubbles all around. — Carolyn Birmingham

A well-balanced person is one who finds both sides of an issue laughable. — Herbert Procknow

Against the assault of laughter, nothing can stand. — Mark Twain

Always laugh when you can. It is cheap medicine. — Lord Byron

National Let's Laugh Day Wishes