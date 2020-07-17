National Lottery Day History, Significance And Meaning; Read For More Details

A lottery is a form of gambling and involves drawing of numbers at random to win a prize. While many governments have outlawed lotteries, others endorse in organising it to the national and state lottery. National lottery Day is observed on July 17, every year. This year, National lottery Day will be observed on Friday, 2020. Read more to know about the history, significance and how to observe National Lottery Day below:

National Lottery Day history, meaning and significance

Massachusetts State Lottery founded National Lottery Day in 2018 which provided consumers with a special day for promotions of lottery products. They sold their first-ever lottery ticket in 1972 and since then it has been as an essential source of unrestricted local aid in Commonwealth. Dated back in the 15th century, lotteries had started gaining popularity when villagers funded money to feed the needy, clothing for the poor and also strengthened defences.

Also Read: From Nakuul Mehta To Niti Taylor: Here Are The Details About 'Ishqbaaz' Cast's Net Worth

Source: Open Cliparts Vector/Pixabay

Also Read: Then And Now: 'Ramayan' Actor Sunil Lahri & Dipika Chikhlia's Photo To Check Out Right Now

According to Random Riches author, Manfred Zollinger, the oldest lotteries dates back to 1441 in Bruges, Belgium. Back then, merchants used to pay and win money prizes. These grand prizes would cover the tax farms on wine transporters. The winners also included quality control of wine. The merchants who won lottery also got the privilege to be in a lucrative position in the village.

In the United States of America, lotteries would pay for cannons during the time of the American Revolution. The lottery money also paved roads up and down on the East Coast. On this day in the states abroad, they operate lotteries and gather fund to support government programs and communities they serve.

Also Read: Mouni Roy Is Back In India, Shares Her Priorities: 'First Breakfast, Coffee Later', Watch

How to observe National Lottery Day and celebrate

National Lottery Day encourages local and state lotteries to offer special promotions on July 17. You can celebrate this day by contributing to lotteries in your religion. You can also watch for promotion lotteries near you and buy them. If you wish to share a picture of the lottery on your social media account, use the #NationalLotteryDay. You can also buy lotteries online or indulge in some fun lottery games with your family and friends.

Also Read: Can You See Will Smith Say "Apun Hi Bhagwan Hai" In Sacred Games' English Remake? See Cast