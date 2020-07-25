National Parents Day 2020: Know How It Is Celebrated, History, And More

To celebrate the responsibility and sacrifices that come with parenting, people across the globe recognise July 26 as Parents Day. The day marks as an ode to parents' selfless commitment to children and their lifelong sacrifice towards nurturing their relationship. Here is everything you need to know about the history and significance of Parents Day.

National Parents Day History

Established in the year 1994, Parents Day came into existence when American President Bill Clinton signed a Congressional Resolution into law, which ‘recognizes, uplifts, and supports the role of parents in the rearing of children.’ Introduced by Republican Senator Trent Lott, the official bill was supported by members of the Unification Church, which also celebrates a holiday called Parents Day, however, on a different date. In Asia, National Parents Day 2020 is mostly celebrated in India and South Korea, however, in different forms.

Happy National Parents' Day to all the great parents out there! pic.twitter.com/jtzzN12Ytg — Concrete Sealers USA (@ConcreteSealer) July 24, 2020

We hope you will join us this weekend for worship on Sunday at 11:00 AM EST. You can also watch us online by visiting our YouTube channel or our website https://t.co/sdEELxmUYX. By the way, July 26 is is Parents' Day, so remember to say thank you!https://t.co/SoZXFHYlKw pic.twitter.com/IYs6SsciEa — First Church of God of Middle River (@midriverchurch) July 24, 2020

In South Korea, the origins of Parents Day dates back to the 1930s, when some Christian communities began to celebrate Mother's Day or Parents Day. This tradition was combined with Korea's traditional Confucianism culture to eventually establish Mother's Day. In March 1973, May 8 was designated as Parents Day under the Regulations Concerning Various Holidays act.

National Parents Day significance in India

In India, people celebrate the day as Parents Worship Day, which is commonly known as Matru Pitru Poojan Diwas. Initiated by an Indian spiritual leader, the day is celebrated on February 14 every year as an alternative to Valentine's Day. As per Directorate of Public Instructions, every year February 14 is celebrated as Parents' Worship Day instead of Valentine's Day in Chhattisgarh and parents are invited to schools, where children worship them by performing aarti and offering sweets. Reportedly, Muslim students expressed love for parents by celebrating the day as 'Abba Ammi Ibadat Diwas'. The festival is celebrated to cement the bond between family members and to imbibe good values like respect, obedience and humility in children.

