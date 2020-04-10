National Pet Day 2020: Here Is How To Celebrate The Day Dedicated For Pets

National Pet Day is celebrated on April 11 every year in the USA. This day marks as an unofficial holiday where people take time off their busy schedules and give their pets extra attention, care and love. With people spending a majority of their time working and indulging in other activities, it is possible for pets to get sidelined. The National Pet Day celebration helps to ensure that the pets get the love they require.

Also read: Games to play with your dog: How to entertain your pets indoors?

National Pet Day 2020

National Pet Day was founded in 2006 by Colleen Paige who is a renowned animal welfare advocate and lifestyle expert. This day was created to celebrate the pets who provide their homes with joy and happiness. The day was also founded in order to highlight the situation of animals based in shelters all across the globe.

Also read: TikTok star Arishfa Khan loves spending time with her pets and these pics are proof

Image courtesy - Eric Ward on Unsplash

There are over 70 million pet dogs in the USA and over 80 million pet cats. These pets provide human with the much-needed companionship to go through various walks of life. Here is how one can celebrate National Pet Day 2020.

Also read: When John Abraham saved Mumbai's pets from falling victim to COVID-19 misinformation

Give your pet extra attention on National Pet Day 2020 by taking your dog for extra walks or giving your cat a bath.

Take lovely pictures of your pet.

Donate food, money, blankets and toys to the nearest animal welfare organization.

Don't buy a pet, but adopt one from the local animal shelter.

Help people who require assistance with pet food, bathing and other necessities.

Report any animal cruelty witnessed in your locality. If one person takes a stand against the ill-treatment of pets, it can motivate others to report similar incidents.

Volunteer at your local animal shelter.

Also read: At home with kids, pets and spouses, country stars play on

Also read: China Reclassifies Dogs As Pets, Not Livestock; Activists Call It 'potential Game Changer'