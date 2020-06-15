National Smile Power Day Wishes For You To Send To Your Loved Ones

Quick links:
National Smile Power Day is celebrated on June 15 every year. It is the day when people talk about the change that one smile can make. People celebrate this day by starting their mornings with a huge smile on their face. No matter if people are tired, sad, or grumpy, smiling makes it easier to solve problems and proceed with their day productively. It also helps to relieve stress.
Besides making the day better, a smile can give confidence, boost morale, and empower people with positivity. When one smiles at others, it helps them feel that they are valued and worth the smile. Moreover, it makes everyone feel attractive, likeable, generates trust between people, and makes the relationship stronger. On National Smile Power Day, people challenge themselves to smile more and disarm a tense situation. So, we have compiled US National Smile Power Day wishes 2020 that you must check out right away. Take a look.
😁 Happy National Smile Power Day!!! 😁 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/u0LG7me1M9— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) June 16, 2018
We like to put a smile on your face, but sometimes it isn't intentional! Why not make us smile, by helping us bring home the National Television Award this year? You have the power to decide, so what are you waiting for?! https://t.co/lu2Kzk2ez7 pic.twitter.com/pBuFXhSBbu— This Morning (@thismorning) January 21, 2018
Happy Friday morning, Laurel! Did you know it is National Smile Power Day? We would love to see your smiles all day! We are here for your, so call us if you need us, or when you see us today share a smile with us! #NationalSmilePowerDay #CommunityPolicing @cityoflaurel pic.twitter.com/j5nan19mbf— Laurel Police (@LaurelPD) June 15, 2018
