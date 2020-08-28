National Sports Day 2020: History, Significance And Importance Of The Day In India

National Sports Day 2020 is celebrated in India on August 29 every year. The day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand. As the day will be celebrated in India tomorrow, a lot of people have been wondering about National Sports Day history and National Sports Day significance. For all the people who are curious about National Sports Day 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

National Sports Day history

National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 every year in India. The date August 29 is chosen as it is the birth date of Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. The day is also known as Rashtriya Khel Divas. It was first celebrated in the year 2012 and since then it is observed every year. National Sports Day is celebrated as an ode to Major Dhyan Chand whose heroics in hockey won India several medals at the international stage. He is considered as India's greatest hockey player ever.

He also led India to 3 Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and in 1936. In his more than 20 years long career, the hockey wizard has scored more than 400 goals for India. Major Dhyan Chand was awarded India's third highest civilian honour of Padma Bhushan in 1956 by The Government of India. The National Sports Day 2020 holds a special place for all sports lovers. It is also celebrated to honour the spirit of sportsmanship and spreading this message through various sports.

National Sports Day significance

The major reason for celebrating National Sports Day is to highlight and spread awareness about the importance of sports and staying fit in daily life. After 2012 when the day was first celebrated in India, the government has used this day to announce several sports-related schemes which also include the Khelo India movement. It was announced by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in 2018.

The president of India also honours several sports personalities with some of India’s prestigious sporting awards like Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards, Dronacharya Awards and also the Dhyan Chand Award. Dhyan Chand Award recognises the lifetime contribution of an athlete in his field. This year, the award ceremony will be held virtually for the first time because of the pandemic situation in India. President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will be presenting the winners with awards virtually.