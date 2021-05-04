National Teacher Appreciation Week: Ideas For Celebrating National Teacher Day Virtually

Teachers are inarguably the most important members of our society for, without them, there would be no well functioning society. National Teacher Appreciation Week is the perfect time to show gratitude to the teachers for all that they've done in their capacity to make us stand where we are today. In the United States, the National Teacher Day celebration takes place for an entire week starting from the first week of May. Let's learn about the history that this special day holds and how we can celebrate it this year.

National Teacher Appreciation Week

Although the history and origin of National Teacher Appreciation Week in USA are rather murky, it is believed that it was in the year 1944 when the day was actually recognised. Mattye White Woodridge, an Arkansas school teacher, was the one to coin the concept as it was he who had advocated among politicians and educational professionals for a national day to appreciate teachers. However, the initiative was only taken after nearly a decade when Eleanor Roosevelt reintroduced the concept to Congress. As a result, it was in 1953 that the lawmakers finally adopted National Teacher Appreciation Week in USA. Today, the National Education Association describes National Teacher Day as "a day for honouring teachers and recognizing the lasting contributions they make to our lives.”

National Teacher Day Celebration

This year, National Teacher Appreciation Week starts on Monday, May 3, and ends on Friday, May 7. Unfortunately, the week-long celebration cannot be savoured physically due to the coronavirus pandemic but there are still many ways in which one can keep up the excitement virtually. On this day, the best thing students can do is to launch gratitude campaigns in the form of videos to appreciate every teacher who has shined in their lives. With so many editing apps lying around on the Play Store, one can make a full-fledged professional video in minutes. Make the best use of technology to make the day of your favourite teachers.

Normally, educational bodies restrict students from gifting teachers but if it's allowed in your institution, students can prepare some budget-friendly gifts for their teachers that can truly help them cope with the new normal this year. As we all know, switching to virtual learning was as difficult for teachers, if not more, than it was for students. Essential items that will ease their virtual learning process can be a great gift to send. Lastly, students can also organise a fun-filled virtual event on Zoom or Google Meet to recreate the National Teacher Day celebration that would have normally taken place in the schools if not for the pandemic. Students can take turns in hosting games and events to make the day livelier than ever. Happy National Teacher Day 2021!

Image Source: Shutterstock