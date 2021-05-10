National Technology Day 2021: Theme, History And Significance Of The Day

Every year the National Technology Day is celebrated in India in the month of May. This marks the anniversary of the Pokhran nuclear tests of 1998 and India’s technological achievements in space. This day is also celebrated to highlight the importance of technological advancement for our country. Read on to know when is National Technology Day celebrated.

When is National Technology Day Celebrated?

Every year, May 11 is celebrated as National Technology Day. The National Technology Day celebrates the anniversary of the Pokhran nuclear tests of 1998. Pokhran nuclear tests were a series of five nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at the Pokhran Test Range. It is also celebrated to honour technological advancements made in India.

National Technology Day History and Theme

On May 11, 1998, India successfully fired an Operation Shakti missile at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan. This was the first among the five nuclear tests in Pokhran. The Test was led by late aerospace engineer and President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Later, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Bajpayee declared India as a nuclear state. This made India the sixth country to join the nuclear club of nations. Thus, since 1999, May 11 is celebrated as National Technology Day in India. Based on these immense breakthrough achievements by the engineers, scientists and technicians of the country, Atal Bihari Vajpayee announced May 11 as National Technology Day in 1999. The National Technology Day 2021 theme is 'Science and Technology for a sustainable future'.

National Technology Day Significance

The aim to celebrate National Technology Day is to highlight the achievements of our scientists and engineers in the field of science and technology. The Ministry of Science and technology coordinates different events across India in celebration of this day. There is a specific theme decided by the department and all the planning of the event is done according to the theme.

The day also serves as a reminder for people to keep innovating and understanding the importance of technological development. Just a couple of decades back, even owning a simple mobile phone was a dream for most of the population. Today almost everyone has access to cheap smartphones and mobile data, which has facilitated a boom of online education and self-learning. People can celebrate National Technology Day this year by spreading the importance of innovation and technological advancement with their colleagues, family and friends.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK