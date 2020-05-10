National Technology Day Images To Share And Celebrate India's Victory

National Technology Day is observed on May 11 every year. This day marks the anniversary of the Pokhran nuclear test which was held in 1998. It is also celebrated to honour India’s technological advancements in space. Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared May 11 as National Technology Day in the year 1998. Here are some images to share on the occasion of National Technology Day.

National technology day images

The aim to celebrate National Technology Day is to highlight the achievements of our scientists and engineers in the field of science and technology. National Technology is celebrated after India successfully fired an Operation Shakti missile at Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan.

Source: Thecoderschool/Instagram

National Technology Day is celebrated by honouring individuals in fields science and technology for their noteworthy work. There are also various events and competitions held in various institutions. However, this year due to the lockdown, it is unlikely that any events will take place.

