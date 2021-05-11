National Technology Day Images To Share With Your Friends & Family

National Technology Day is celebrated every year on May 11th. The day is celebrated to honour the technological advancements of India in space. It marks the anniversary of the Pokhran nuclear test which was held successfully in the year 1998.

Ever since then, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee announced that May 11th will be celebrated as National Technology Day.

Significance of National Technology Day

Back in the year 1998, the Pokhran tests were conducted to test the nuclear bomb ability of India. The Pokhran II tests were a series of five nuclear bomb test ecplosions conducted by India. The tests were conducted at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range.

It was the second attempt of India at the nuclear testing. The first test was conducted in May 1974, which was code-named Smiling Buddha. The Pokhran II tests made India a nuclear power and capable of building thermonuclear weapons and fission bombs.

The Pokhran II tests were conducted under the supervision of the former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam. The mission was carried out by the Indian Army in collaboration with scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMDER).

Another significance associated with National Technology Day is that India’s first indigenous aircraft, Hansa 1 took flight on May 11th. Moreover on this date, DRDO has tested the surface to air Trishul missile. Trishul is a short range missile with a quick reaction time.

How is National Technology Day celebrated?

The aim of National Technology Day is to recognise the contributions of our scientists and engineers to science and technology. After successfully firing an Operation Shakti missile at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan, India is celebrating national technology.

On National Technology Day, individuals in the fields of science and technology are recognised for their outstanding contributions. Various meetings and competitions are also organised at various institutions. However, due to the lockdown, no activities are expected to take place this year.

