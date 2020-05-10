National Technology Day Quotes To Share And Boast About Your Country's Achievements

On May 11, 1998, India victoriously conducted its first nuclear test in Pokhran. Since then, this day is observed as National Technology Day as declared by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Bajpayee. Read some interesting quotes on National Technology Day and share it with your friends too.

National Technology day quotes

Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.

― Arthur C. Clarke

You never change things by fighting the existing reality, To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.

― Buckminster Fuller

It's still magic even if you know how it's done.

― Terry Pratchett

Also Read: Mi Box 4K Launched! Know Specifications, Price In India And Sale Details Here

We are stuck with technology when what we really want is just stuff that works.

― Douglas Adams

Please, no matter how we advance technologically, please don't abandon the book. There is nothing in our material world more beautiful than the book- Patti Smith

Your view should be on the most transformative technology for social good

Also Read: Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Price, Sale Details, Specifications & More

India is near to future science. Wishing everyone a happy technology day.

India is a few steps away from the top-notch Global technology advancement in every field of science. Great day.

Elemental knowledge strongly needed to eliminate the dowry system. Create awareness of elemental knowledge. Happy National technology day.

On the occasion of National Technology Day, we are saluting 20 years of Pokhran test.

Also Read: What Is NFC In Mi Band 4? How To Use The NFC Feature? Learn Here

The initiative by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji. An inspiration for youths to transform India through technology. National technology day.

On National Technology Day, let’s salute our scientists for their services & achievements in the field of Science & Technology.

On National technology day, India had carried out a series of nuclear bomb tests at Pokhran firing range in the Thar desert of Rajasthan. Let’s salute the Nation.

Science & Technology for a Sustainable Future! Happy National technology day.

With every innovation, let’s celebrate the future of India. National Technology Day.

Technology enables progress and knowledge. National Technology Day.

Let us recognize the footstep India has taken to open a whole new world for us and widen our perspective on technology. National technology day.

Also Read: Apple Announces New 13″ MacBook Pro With Magic Keyboard; More Info At B&H