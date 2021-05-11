National Technology Day Quotes To Share In Light Of India's Achievements In Technology

On May 11, 1998, India victoriously conducted its first nuclear test in Pokhran. Since then, this day is observed as National Technology Day as declared by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Bajpayee. To celebrate this day, let us share some of the most interesting National Technology Day quotes and messages with our friends and family.

National Technology Day Quotes

The art challenges the technology, and the technology inspires the art - John Lasseter

You never change things by fighting the existing reality, To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete - Buckminster Fuller

I do not fear computers. I fear the lack of them - Isaac Asimov

Technology like art is a soaring exercise of the human imagination. – Daniel Bell

Let’s go invent tomorrow instead of worrying about what happened yesterday. – Steve Jobs

Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic. – Arthur C. Clarke

Innovation is the outcome of a habit, not a random act. – Sukant Ratnakar

No matter how we advance technologically, please don't abandon the book. There is nothing in our material world more beautiful than the book - Patti Smith

Your view should be on the most transformative technology for social good - Unknown

Technology is best when it brings people together. – Matt Mullenweg

National Technology Day Wishes

Technology is essential for a nation’s development. We must leverage technology, not only for economic development but also for social transformation. Heartfelt greetings on this National Technology Day.

Let’s dedicate this National Technology Day to our scientists, technicians, and leaders who made India a Nuclear State.

India was declared a full-fledged nuclear weapons state on May 11, 1998, after Operation Shakti at the Pokhran range. Happy National Technology Day 2021!

On the anniversary of the Pokhran test, the national technology day, we remember our late former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee and late former President, Dr A P J Abdul Kalam.

Visualization of adoption and integration of science and technology with the national planning is a must to improve the social and economic conditions of people. Happy National Technology Day 2021!

Saluting the courage, determination, sacrifice of all scientists, engineers, soldiers and brave leadership of late AB Vajpayee Ji, late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on the anniversary of Pokhran turning point in India’s scientific & technological progress. Happy National Technology Day 2021!

The large-scale innovations would lead us to take the raising challenges in the field of transportation, energy, water conservation, urbanization etc. Happy National Technology Day 2021!

Let us recognize the footstep India has taken to open a whole new world for us and widen our perspective on technology. Happy National Technology Day 2021!

