National Youth Day in India is celebrated annually on January 12th, commemorating the birth anniversary of one of the most revered spiritual leaders and thinkers, Swami Vivekananda. This day serves as a tribute to the ideals and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda, emphasising the importance of youth empowerment, education, and societal development.

Born in 1863 in Kolkata, Swami Vivekananda emerged as a key figure in the introduction of Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world. His iconic speech at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893 brought him international acclaim, and he became a source of inspiration for generations to come.

National Youth Day is celebrated on the day of Swami Vivekananda's birthday | Image: Freepik

The significance of National Youth Day

National Youth Day is not just a celebration of Swami Vivekananda's birth but also a call to empower the youth. Swamiji believed that the youth could be the driving force for societal change and progress. He was a strong advocate for education and self-realisation. The day serves as a reminder of the transformative power of knowledge and the role education plays in shaping individuals and societies. It also encourages the youth to reflect on spiritual values and integrate them into their personal and professional lives.

Celebrations and activities of National Youth Day

Educational institutions organise seminars and workshops to discuss Swami Vivekananda's teachings, encouraging students to explore the relevance of his ideas in the contemporary world.

Kids are encouraged to take part in events and discuss Swami Vivekananda's teachings | Image: Unsplash

Various cultural programs, including music, dance, and drama, are organised to showcase the diverse talents of the youth. These events not only celebrate creativity but also promote unity and cultural diversity.

National Youth Day often sees youth-led initiatives for community service and social upliftment. Voluntary activities, cleanliness drives, and awareness campaigns are organized to contribute to the betterment of society.

Since the day focuses on the role of youth in society building, school, and college kids are encouraged to take part in events and competitions arranged by organisations like Ramakrishna Mission.