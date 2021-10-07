Navratri 2021: Check Fasting Rules Of Navratri, Foods To Eat, Avoid & More

Navaratri is considered to be one of the most auspicious festivals that the Hindu community celebrates with utmost devotion. The festival celebrated across the country is just around the corner. During this festival, people worship goddess Durga in her nine incarnations. The word ‘Navaratri’ means ‘nine nights,' which signifies the nine incarnation’s triumph over evil power.

This year, Navaratri will be celebrated from October 7 to 15. Apart from doing Pujas, singing prayers, and welcoming the nine representations of woman strength, worshippers also keep fasts during the period. With the special period of devotion starting today, here are some tips on how to fast in a healthy manner for Navratri 2021.

Fasting rules for Navratri 2021: What to eat?

Fasting is a big part of the celebration and it must be done right to keep a healthy balance. While fasting, starving oneself is not recommended. Worshippers are advised to eat light like nuts and fruits at intervals. It is advised to stick to an alkaline one and includes nuts, fruits, dairy products like milk and butter during the nine-day fast to avoid any problems of unhealthy starvation coming up.

What not to eat?

Like any other devotional fasting, consumption of meat, egg, alcohol and tobacco is also strictly prohibited during this period. Devotees keeping fasts must not have meals before the sunset. Packaged goods especially juices boxes are to be avoided as it contains various chemicals.

Navratri food rules

Navratri fasting rules also include strict control on the do’s and don’t in the food one consumes. As mentioned earlier, nuts and fruits are recommended during the fasts. Meanwhile, products like Kuttu ka Atta (buckwheat flour), Singhare ka Atta (water chestnut flour) or Rajgira ka Atta (amaranth flour) can be used to keep a healthy balance.

Water, milk, buttermilk, and fresh juices must be taken between intervals throughout the day for hydration. Also, replacing the table salt in recipes with rock salt will be helpful for the fast. One can use certain spices while cooking, it is better to avoid them. Onion and garlic must be avoided just like mustard oil and sesame oil and other heat-generating foods.

