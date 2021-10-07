Navratri 2021: Important Dates, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And More

The festive month of Ashwin has already started and it marks the beginning of the auspicious festival Shardiya Navratri. The nine-day festival is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. Hindus worship the goddess Durga during the nine days and pray to her different avatars on each day. With that, the day also signifies the importance of the victory of good over evil as the goddess Durga defeated the demon Mahishasura, earning her the name Mahishasuramardini.

The nine forms worshipped during the days of Navratri are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

Read on to know more about the important dates, timings, shubh muhurat, and more about Navratri 2021.

Navratri 2021 dates

According to the Hindu calendar, the Navratri starts on October 7, Thursday, and will eventually end on October 15, Friday which is also celebrated as Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra. The days are as follows:

October 7, 2021: Pratipada

October 8, 2021: Dwitiya

October 9, 2021: Tritiya and Chaturthi

October 10, 2021: Panchami

October 11, 2021: Shashti

October 12, 2021: Saptami

October 13, 2021: Ashtami

October 14, 2021: Navami

October 15, 2021: Dashami

Navratri 2021 timings and shubh muhurat

Ashtami: The eighth day of Navratri that is Ashtami is celebrated with great fervour. Timings of Ashtami which falls on October 13 are as follows

The Ashtami tithi will begin on October 12, 9:47 PM

The tithi will end on October 13, 8:07 PM.

Navami: The ninth day of Navratri, Navami falls on October 14th. This day people usually immerse the idol of Goddess Durga in water bodies. The timings for Navami are as follows:

Navami tithi begins on October 13, 8:07 PM

Tithi ends on October 14, 6:52 PM

Meanwhile, the shubh muhurat for Vijay Dashami or Dussehra which is on October 15 starts from 1:59 pm till 2:46 pm.

Navratri Puja Vidhi

The nine-day Navratri celebration sees the worshipping of the nine avatars of Maa Durga. During these days, people offer their prayers by keeping fasts and taking part in religious rituals.

Also, many devotees invite young girls for Devi Prasad and Kanya Pujan. Nine girls are dressed as the nine avatars of the Goddess.

(Image: Unsplash)