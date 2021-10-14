Navratri Maha Navami 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Whatsapp Status, Greetings For Family & Friends

The ninth day of the auspicious Navratri festival, Maha Navami will be celebrated on 14 October. Maha Navami which is also known as Durga Navami is considered very auspicious and celebrated with great fervour across India. The last day of Navratri, Maha Navami, is celebrated to commemorate the victory of good over evil as it is believed that on this day, goddess Durga took the form of Mahisasura Mardini to destroy the demon, Mahishasura.

Notably, Maha Navami is celebrated across the country in different ways. States like West Bengal, Gujarat, Punjab, and others celebrate the day with their respective traditions. For example, Maha Navami being the last day of Durga Puja is a significant occasion and celebrated with immense enthusiasm. In some North Indian states, Kanya Pujan is also done on the day.

On the occasion of Maha Navami 2021, people greet their families, friends, and relatives and send best wishes by sending Maha Navami messages, Navami quotes, and many more.

Maha Navami 2021: Messages and Greetings

Let the festive spirit embrace you and your dear ones on this special occasion. Happy Maha Navami.

May Maa Durga empower you and your family with her nine swarupa of name, fame, health, wealth, happiness, humanity, education, bhakti, and shakti. Happy Maha Navami.

On the auspicious occasion of Durga Navami, I wish you are blessed with prosperity and success by Maa Durga. Happy Maha Navami.

This Maha Durga Navami, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganesh Ji's trunk well and prosperity, as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his laddoos, and may your trouble be as small as his mouse.

May the generous goddess Maa Durga brighten your life with countless blessings. I hope your prayers bring happiness and prosperity. Subho Maha Navami.

On the pious occasion of Mahanavami, may Maa Durga fulfil all of your wishes.

May the pious and joyous occasion of Maha Navami cleanse your soul and make you a better person.May the atmosphere around you be full of the spirit of mirth and love. May this occasion bring along prosperity and peace in your life. Happy Maha Navami.

May your life is showered with the love and blessings of Maa Durga, May the occasion of Maha Navami bring along a year full of positivity for you.

On this auspicious day of Durga Navami, my greetings to you and your family for happiness and betterment at all levels for today and all time to come. I wish you success at the end of all your pursuits and in the most truthful way.

