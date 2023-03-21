Navroz Mubarak: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings To Share On Parsi New Year

Navroz or Nowruz is celebrated by people of the Parsi community. Also known as the Parsi New Year, the occasion marks the onset of the Spring season. The word 'Navroz' is made up of Nav and Roz. While Nav means new, Roz stands for day. It gives people an opportunity to start afresh and emphasises on the virtues of mercy, inner peace, gratitude and unity. On the special occasion, Parsis come together for feasts and community meetings and also decorate their houses.
To make this day even more special, here are some wishes, greetings and messages you can send to your family members, friends and well-wishers.
- This year, be extra fortunate to celebrate the Navroz. Have a joyful year ahead.
- May this Parsi New Year give us lasting happiness! Happy New Year! Like birds, let us leave behind what we don’t need to carry.
- May this auspicious year bring a lot of joy to your life. Navroz Mubarak.
- May this Navroz bring along brighter days for you….. May you enjoy this occasion with memorable celebrations…..Wishing you Navroz Mubarak.
- May you have an amazing year ahead. Happy Pateti.
- As the new chapter of life is unfolding, I share my best wishes for you.
- May God paint the canvas of your life with the most beautiful colours, peace, luck, success & joy.
- I pray for your immense happiness and prosperity. May you have a remarkable year ahead. Happy Pateti.
- I pray that the new dawn fills your life with happiness. Happy Pateti.
- Navroz marks the commencement of the new year. May this wonderful year amp up your life with happiness.
- Wishing you a glorious year ahead on this special occasion of Navroz! Let the Navroz festival be happiest for you.
- May the forthcoming years be of immense happiness for you. New Parsi Year Mubarak.
- May the king shower his bountiful blessings on you throughout the year. Happy Parsi New Year.
- In harmony with the new and fresh birth of the motherland and nature, we Iranians wish and greet each and every one Navroz Mubarak.