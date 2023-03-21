Navroz Mubarak: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings To Share On Parsi New Year

Navroz or Nowruz is celebrated by people of the Parsi community. Also known as the Parsi New Year, the occasion marks the onset of the Spring season. The word 'Navroz' is made up of Nav and Roz. While Nav means new, Roz stands for day. It gives people an opportunity to start afresh and emphasises on the virtues of mercy, inner peace, gratitude and unity. On the special occasion, Parsis come together for feasts and community meetings and also decorate their houses.

To make this day even more special, here are some wishes, greetings and messages you can send to your family members, friends and well-wishers.