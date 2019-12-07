NCPA To Host MET Live Screenings Of 9 Brilliant Operas Of 2019-20

Every calendar year, the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) brings the award-winning Metropolitan Opera or MET performances to more than 2,200 movie theatres and performing arts centre in more than 70 countries from across the globe. The NCPA has been presenting the MET series since 2012 and is also the only location in India to host the broadcasts. 2019-20 Live in HD MET screenings will feature ten of such screenings.

Live screenings of the MET Opera at NCPA Mumbai

The NCPA presented MET Live screenings will be beginning this year with MET’s production of Puccini’s Turandot. It stars Christine Goerke in the titular role. This season also has five new productions which are Akhnaten (starring Anthony Roth Constazo as the titular pharaoh), Wozzeck (starring Peter Mattei in the titular role), new production of the American classic opera, Porgy and Bess (starring Eric Owens and Angel Blue in titular roles), Agrippina (starring Joyce DiDonato in titular role) and Der Fliegende Hollander (starring Sir Bryn Terfel in the titular role). An addition to the list is Massenet’s French masterpiece Manon which is a cautionary tale of greed. It revolves around the story of a young Manon who suffers after choosing luxury and riches over true love. Also making it to the list of screenings conducted by the NCPA this year are Puccini’s Tosca and Donizetti’s Maria Stuarda.

For the MET Opera Live 2019-20, NCPA is offering students a 50% on the purchase of tickets with valid Student ID. The venue for the event is the Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA at NCPA Marg in Nariman Point in Mumbai. The MET screenings will be held by NCPA from December 7, 2019 beginning with Manon and ending with Maria Stuarda on May 28, 2020. The schedule is as follows:

Manon on December 7, 2019

Madama Butterfly on December 22, 2019

Akhnaten on January 11, 2020

Wozzeck on February 4, 2020

Porgy and Bess on March 14, 2020

Agrippina on March 28, 2020

Der Fliegende Hollander on April 21, 2020

Tosca on May 2, 2020

Maria Stuarda on May 28, 2020

