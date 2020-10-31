Need Halloween Party Ideas? Find Out How To Turn Your House Into Halloween Party Spot

Halloween is already here and it’s time to dress up in the most obnoxious outfits with no fear of judgement. While those rambunctious Halloween parties are a thing of the past now, dressing up in Halloween costumes and celebrating with your close friends still possible. If you are planning to host a Halloween house party for Halloween 2020, here are some Halloween party ideas that might help you.

Read | Warzone Halloween skins that you must have: Here's all we know about the Halloween event

Halloween Party Ideas

Here are some fun ideas for Halloween party

Set up the scene

If one is hosting a house party this Halloween, they must get their haunted house ready for the festivities. It best to not only decorate the living room where the guests will gather but decorate all the rooms and the outdoors too. If only adults are on the guest list, it is best to spook it up but if kids are attending the party too it is best to tone it down. Printables, wallpaper and pumpkins are the way to go. Lighting plays a key role here. None of the decorations will create the desired effect unless the lighting gives the spooky feel.

Read | 'Candy Slingshots' to 'drive-thru treats': Americans prep for Halloween amid COVID-19

Serve Fun Foods

Food doesn’t just have to be delicious on Halloween, it has to be fun too. Creamy mini cheeses, olives presented with a little food colouring can look creepy yet taste yummy. The standard cheese and crackers can be kicked up a notch by baking cookies and decorating them spookily. Donuts can be made spooky too.

Don't Forget the Drinks

Drinks are a must in this Holiday season or in any party. However, drinks can be used to enhance the wild side of the party. One of the most popular Halloween drinks is the Mr Hyde cocktail made with vodka, aromatic herbs and blackberry liqueur, its smoky and refreshing at the same time.

Read | Halloween Blue Moon this week: What does it mean and when will it rise?

Halloween Games: Snake Eyes

A party is no fun without games. However, games can be a lot of work to create for the party’s host. But in less time than it takes to watch their favourite scary movie, the host can turn empty water bottles and inexpensive mailing tubes into a Halloween party game will people of all ages will love.

When it's about Decor: Pick a Palette

It is extremely important to limit your home decor's colour palette. It’s better to have just a few shades that create a perfectly pulled-together look. For Halloween, it's best to choose black-and-white and shades of orange. A well-styled vignette with a mix of copper, gold or silver can add a touch of glam.

Read |Harry Potter-themed Halloween set up goes viral after family recreates Hogwarts Castle