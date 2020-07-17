Nelson Mandela Day History, Significance, And Lesser-known Facts About The Revolutionary

Nelson Mandela was a political leader, revolutionary, and philanthropist who served as the President of South Africa from 1994 to 1999. Nelson Mandela Day is observed on July 18th every year. This day is observed to make a difference in communities, by spreading awareness amongst people to change the world for better. Read about Nelson Mandela day history and lesser-known facts about the man-

Nelson Mandela's birthday: History, Meaning, and Significance

Nelson Mandela devoted his entire life in the service of humanity. He was born to the royal Thembu family on July 18, 1918, at Mvezo, South Africa. He spent early days of his life learning about his family tradition. He studied law at the University of Fort Hare and the University of Witwatersrand and began working as a lawyer in Johannesburg. In the year 1943, Nelson Mandela joined the African National Congress party and lead several peaceful protests. He was imprisoned at several incidents and was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1962.

SOURCE: Ben Kerck/Pixabay

Nelson Mandela Day History & Meaning

Nelson Mandela Day is observed in honour of Nelson Mandela and it is marked on July 18, which is his birthday. In November 2009, The United Nations General Assembly officially declared July 18 as Nelson Mandela day. The first UN Mandela Day was held on July 18, 2010. International Nelson Mandela Day is not a public holiday but it is honoured to the legacy and values of Nelson Mandela. This day highlight's the leader's work that he had done for 67 years. The day is also a global call-to-action with the idea that every individual has the power to transform the world and to make an impact

Nelson Mandela Day Lesser-Known Facts

Nelson Mandela's birth name is Rolihlahla

Nelson Mandela was born to a royal family

Nelson Mandela worked for the white minority in South Africa

Nelson Mandela's son died of Aids

While in prison, Nelson Mandela was allowed to see his wife once in six months

He also wrote his autobiography in prison

Nelson Mandela's first job was as a watchman

He was the first in his family to get a formal education.

