Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 - Read On To Know The Significance Of The Day

Every year on 23rd January we celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti. In remembrance of his vigorous attitude and endless contribution to the freedom struggle, we celebrate his birthday as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti. He was one of the most celebrated leaders in Indian history due to his revolutionary ideas of freedom. He was a patriot, a scholar, a leader, and an intellectual person who was a firm believer in socialism.

On this occasion, every year people garland the statues of Netaji and honour his large body of contribution to the nation by hoisting the national flag. Many cultural programs take place in schools and colleges. This occasion is majorly celebrated in Odisha, West Bengal and Tripura.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was born in Cuttack in Odisha. He was born in a well to do family and was a brilliant student. He secured 2nd rank in his matriculation examination and secured 4th rank in the Indian civil service examination. But he did not continue with the ICS job which could have paid him highly and he came back from England in the year 1921 to India so that he could actively participate in the struggle for freedom.

He formed a military regiment in the name of Azad Hind Fauj to counter the Britishers. With socialist thoughts and beliefs, he touched the lives of many. He majorly inspired the youth of the nation to channelize all their zest for a better future for the nation. This is all about the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti history.

How is the Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti celebrated?

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a great initiative by renaming three Islands in Andaman and Nicobar and celebrated the 75th anniversary of Netaji by hoisting the national flag of India. And there have been many such initiatives made if one tries to track the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti history.

In most of the schools in West Bengal and Odisha, a special cultural program is organized keeping patriotism as a theme. By singing national songs, paying homage to Netaji, and discussing his political achievements and contribution, the day is celebrated. This is how the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti significance is observed.

Celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021

The government has decided to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 as Parakrama Divas. The prime minister has decided to pay a visit to West Bengal on 23rd January to attend the birthday celebration of Netaji at the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.