New Year 2020: 3 Best Places To Party In Bengaluru

2020 is here and people are geared up for the biggest party of the year 2019. Bangalore will witness some of the best and most exciting events on the occasion. Read more to know about where to party in the city of Bangalore on December 31, 2019.

Panache New Year’s Eve 2020

JW Marriott Hotel of Bangalore will witness one of the biggest parties in the city. It will host the Panache New Year’s Eve 2020, where the party animals will dance at the beats of DJ Rohit Barker, DJ Vipul Khurana and DJ Nash. The year’s glitzy vibes will come to an end with absolutely amazing music taking over the crowd, top-notch entertainment that the party will include lip-smacking food and premium alcohol. The event will last for five hours and will start from 8 pm onwards. The highlights will include fireworks at midnight and an exclusive kid’s area.

Housefull 2020 at Lalit Ashok, Lawns

Housefull 2020 is one of the biggest parties of the year. It will be organised at The Lalit lawns this year, which claims to provide an experience that is second to none. The party will be held in the luscious green lawns under the open sky. The highlights of the party include DJ Varun and Rannvijay Singha’s performances. There will be some belly dancing, some booze, and a lot of firecrackers.

NYE BYG BANG 2020 At Hennur

As the decade has come to an end the force behind the NYE BYG BANG has stepped up their game and has bought the 2020 NYE BYG BANG at Hennur, in Bangalore. For the party goes it is mandatory to put on their dancing shoes and sip on Johnny Walker, Singleton, and Cîroc. The main attraction of the party will include some dauntless fire dancers and Stilt artists.

