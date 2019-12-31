The Debate
New Year 2020: Pubs And Clubs In Delhi For Party Animals This NYE

Festivals

New Year 2020: If you are planning to welcome the new year while partying all night or by spending quality time with friends and family in Delhi, check out

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
new year 2020

The new year 2020 is around the corner and many of us have already planned how we want to bid goodbye to 2019 and welcome 2020. This eve will not only change the one digit in the year numbers but also end a decade. The celebrations in cities with firecrackers, music and dance are unmissable. Being one of the cosmopolitan cities, Delhi is widely known for having an energetic nightlife. Here are a few places you can smash in to welcome the new year 2020 in India's national capital:

1. Hard Rock Café, Gurgaon

Hard Rock Café is quite popular among the youth and millennials. It is also considered as one of the best pubs in New Delhi. The cafe is a go-to for the hardcore fans of live music. The organisers at Hard Rock Café arrange unlimited snacks and food and the best of the upcoming music scene in New Delhi. 

2. Kitty Su, Connaught Place

Kitty Su sparks and looks attractive throughout the year and on every weekend. The place is known for organising parties at a large scale irrespective of the occasion. The party animals can enjoy the best EDM music ever. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3. Fusion Bistro, Greater Kailash

Fusion Bistro is a well-known place in Greater Kailash. It boasts of having the best pubs, clubs, lounges, and bars in the city. The Fusion Bistro in Greater Kailash hosts one of the most talked-about New Year parties in Delhi. One can dance till they drop, hog on food, and order beverages of their choice.

READ | New Year 2020: Top 5 Netflix Shows To Binge-watch On New Year's Eve

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

