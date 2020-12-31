New Year 2021: Wishes And Greetings To Send To Your Close And Loved Ones As This Year Ends

The year 2020 is finally coming to an end and everybody across the globe is looking forward to the new year 2021. This year was hard for almost everybody owing to the coronavirus pandemic and many people suffered major losses. While there are only a few hours left for the onset of the new year 2021, here are some positivity filled happy new year messages you can send to your loved ones on this joyous occasion.

Happy New Year Greetings

Wishing you a Happy New Year with the hope that you will have many blessings in the year to come.

On this New Year, may you change your direction and not dates, change your commitments and not the calendar, change your attitude and not the actions, and bring about a change in your faith, your force, and your focus and not the fruit. May you live up to the promises you have made and may you create for you and your loved ones the happiest New Year ever.

Every end marks a new beginning. Keep your spirits and determination unshaken, and you shall always walk the glory road. With courage, faith, and great effort, you shall achieve everything you desire. I wish you a Happy New Year.

The New Year has brought another chance for us to set things right and to open up a new chapter in our lives.

We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity, and its first chapter is New Year’s Day.

On the road to success, the rule is always to look ahead. May you reach your destination and may your journey be wonderful. Happy New Year.

Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing.

As the New Year approaches us with hopes anew, here is to wishing you and your family a wonderful year ahead.

May this year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements, and a lot of new inspirations in your life. Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness.

On this New Year, I wish that you have a superb January, a dazzling February, a Peaceful March, an anxiety-free April, a sensational May, and Joy that keeps going from June to November, and then round off with an upbeat December.

Happy New Year Images

