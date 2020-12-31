New Year Memes To Share With Friends As All Bid Goodbye To 2020

Quick links:
The pandemic changed the way the world functioned, and 2020 has been a very difficult year to live through. People are therefore really excited to say goodbye to it and welcome 2021 on a very positive and a joyous note. Streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video kept people entertained throughout the lockdown. Other than these, what kept people entertained were memes. People really got creative with memes this past year. There are several new year memes that are making waves on social media. Scroll to see them.
As people are getting excited to close 2020, they shared how they were going to celebrate the incoming of 2021 through memes. Several meme accounts have been sharing Happy new year messages and happy new year memes already. Since there are restrictions on celebrations and the number of people who can attend the party, these memes conveyed that everybody's plans are going to revolve around sleeping and staying indoors only.
Frnd: What's ur plan for new year eve— WEAR UR MASK😷 (@wtf_vella) December 31, 2020
Me: pic.twitter.com/QNkbPBu6fv
me on new year’s eve: pic.twitter.com/hbQShyGVAX— marty ♡ (@ughmartinaagain) December 30, 2020
"wyd for New Year's Eve?" pic.twitter.com/SOudk7MdOu— Girls United (@EssenceGU) December 31, 2020
Others on Me on New— Indah (@ferarribieber) December 31, 2020
New Year’s Year’s Eve
Eve #BieberNYE pic.twitter.com/lJhccdSJAy
my family me leaving my— sasha TONIGHT (@flatlineuhl) December 30, 2020
on january room after
1st 2021 #BieberNYE concert
2 days later pic.twitter.com/e5wohn7aHX
There were memes on the upcoming Justin Bieber's live stream event as well. Many made memes on Avengers predicting the year in 2019, too. One even made a meme on COVID-20 waiting for us in 2021.
Avengers Endgame predicted 2020 back in 2019 pic.twitter.com/E9qwzToNMl— Neeshantt🎭 (@thenishantrana) December 31, 2020
(Endgame ft. 2020)— Neeshantt🎭 (@thenishantrana) December 31, 2020
Here the events of 2019 & 2023 are taken as events of 2020
Kudos to the writers👑 pic.twitter.com/tIltHcH41M
There were several shayaris that made rounds on social media as well. They were all based on how the past year was spent and what 2021 holds for the world. Read the shayaris further ahead.
पुराना साल कह रहा
मुझे छोड़ के जो तुम जाओगे
बड़ा पछताओगे – बड़ा पछताओगे
नए साल में इतनी सर्दी पड़ेगी
कि तीन महीने तक नहीं नहाओगे
सो नया भी बासी ही मनाओगे
बासी ही मनाओगे।
पुराना प्यार हवा हो गया
दिल में नए की खोज जारी।
1 जनवरी को टिका लगवाके
दूर करे यह बिमारी।।
फूलों सा चेहरा तेरा
मेकअप की दूकान है।
नए साल में तो धो लेना
वरना पुरानी ही पहचान है।
2020 में मिली ये नयी जिम्मेदारी भुला कैसे पाऊंगा।
20 में जो बोझ मिला 21 में भी उठाऊंगा।।
कितना भी तुम कर लो झगडा या दे दो गुस्से में नाम।
बोझ उठाने बना हूँ लायक तो गधा ही कहलाऊंगा।
sir 2020 की मेरिट लिस्ट में शामिल अपना फेस है
writing अपनी मसाला दिमाग गैस है।
2021 के Exam में बनेगे नये नये पकवान
marks आये अच्छे देना ईनाम, वरना करना taste है।
नए साल में खुशियों के फूल ना बरसे
बरसे खुशियों के फूलों का गमला।
भूल जायें पिछले साल की करीना, कैटरीना
मिले इस साल रमा विमला कमला।।
