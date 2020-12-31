New Year Quotes 2021: Positive Quotes To Share With Loved Ones For A Bright Beginning

It’s time to bid goodbye to 2020 and welcome 2021. The new year 2021 has finally arrived and everyone is all ready to celebrate the occasion in the best way possible. Although, this new year celebration would be quite different due to the ongoing pandemic. With curfews all around, the New Year will not be the same as it used to be but there are many ways to make your loved ones feel special. So, here are some New Year Quotes or Happy New Year quotes that can add to your celebration by sending them to family or friends. One can even use them on social media, here’s a compiled list.

New year quotes

Here’s to another year full of joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories with an unforgettable friend! Happy New Year!

Wishing you 12 months of success, 52 weeks of laughter, 365 days of fun, 8,760 hours of joy, 525,600 minutes of good luck, and 31,536,000 seconds of happiness.

New is the year, new are the hopes, new is the resolution, new are the spirits, and new are my warm wishes just for you. Have a promising and fulfilling New Year!

This message is to convey my heartfelt greetings to you and your family. Hope you had a great year and will have even a better one this time. Spend time with your near and dear ones. Enjoy!

Let’s make our New Year resolution to be there for each other and help fellow human beings in need even if we don’t know them personally. So come let’s spread some kindness and cheer! Happy New Year!

On this New Year, may you change your direction and not dates, change your commitments and not the calendar, change your attitude and not the actions, and bring about a change in your faith, force, and focus and not the fruit.

May you live up to the promises you have made, and may you create for you and your loved ones the happiest New Year ever.

Happy New Year! May God grace your life with His generosity and blessings!

Happy New Year to you and your family! Wishing you 365 days of good luck!

Another wonderful year is going to end. But don’t worry, one more year is on the way to decorate your life with unlimited colours of joy!

May every winter bring the promise of spring and a brighter tomorrow. Happy New Year!

Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right

No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again.

This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change.

Wishing you and yours some well-deserved downtime and a very happy new year to come.

