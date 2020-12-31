New Year Status 2021: Here Are Some Quotes And Wishes You Can Forward To Your Loved Ones

As the year 2020 is nearing its end, people are excited about the new year 2021. 2020 was nothing short of a roller-coaster ride for everyone. Happy New celebration is to be done amid the social distancing guidelines as well. After the sad year that went by, one expects a lot of positivity from 2021. To begin the new year on a good and positive note here is a compilation of new year status and quotes so that one does not have to search for them. Here is the new year status to forward to your near and dear ones.

Also read | Val Kilmer Birthday Special: On The Occasion Of His Birthday, Here's A Quiz For His Fans

Also read | Robert Pattinson Of 'The Batman' Pushed To Breaking Point As Director Demands Retakes

May the new year be filled with brightness and hope so that darkness and sadness stay away from you. Happy New Year!

Wishing you 12 months of success, 52 weeks of laughter, 365 days of fun, 8,760 hours of joy, 525,600 minutes of good luck, and 31,536,000 seconds of happiness.

I’ve been waiting 365 days to say “Happy New Year” since I had so much fun saying it last year. Happy New Year, Friend.

Happy New Year. Here is a wish for the New Year from someone who is adorable, handsome, and intelligent and wants to see you smiling always.

May this New Year bring actual change in you, not a recurrence of old habits in a new package.

Every year brings with it new opportunities to mould yourself into what you want to be.

Life is the most interesting thing that will ever happen to you. Celebrate every day to the fullest!

May you paint the blank canvas of this year with bright and happy colours!

Cheers to health, happiness, and prosperity in 2021!

Wishing you and your family a safe, healthy, and prosperous new year!

New Year is the time to start a new chapter of life. Happy New Year 2021!