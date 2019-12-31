New Year 2020 In Bangalore: Here Is How To End 2019 With A Bang

The last day of 2019, is up the corner, and celebrations are underway. Celebrating the end of a year has been going on for about four millennia. There are many traditions related to the New Year, wherein many places people celebrate New Year by making some noise, eating tasty dishes, among others. Here is what to do when in Bangalore for New year's eve.

Celebrating New Year's eve in Bangalore

Get High on Life at Dialogues Cafe, Kormangala

Situated in the heart of Bangalore, Dialogues Cafe plans to organize a special night for all its guests. A New year party, where they expect people to be high on life, and ring in 2020 with a sane and fresh mind. For which, they have curated some of the jazziest music, along with some of the tastiest food, and some cool non-alcoholic drinks. If you are mesmerised by their plan, head on to their New year party that starts at 19:30.

Address: 41, 100 Feet Rd, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560034

Party by the pool at Hotel Presidency

Hotel Presidency is reportedly hosting one of the peppiest pool party in the precincts of Electronic city. The New year party will have some foot-tapping music curated by DJ Abhik Bose and DJ Spartan, along with some tasty meals and cool drink menu. The Rooftop will reportedly offer a luxurious start of 2020.

Address: Electronic City Phase II, Electronic City, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560100

The Big Bang 2020 at Byg Brewski Brewing Company

The Big Bang 2020 is unarguably one of the biggest New year party of Bangalore. Hosted by the Byg Brewski Brewing Company, the party will host a slew of artists like DJ Ganesh, DJ Ajy, DJ Kushon, DJ PK, DJ Dee, among others. The party reportedly has an impressive Bar menu, that will leave all enthusiasts drooling.

Address: 22/123, Byrathi Village, Bidarahalli Hobli, Hennur, Bangalore

Gokarna Music Festival

A hidden gem of South India, Gokarna, makes for the best spot to ring in New Year 2020. Far from the maddening crowd, and the city lights, a local tour operator is planning to organise a Music festival amid pure water and swaying leaves. Reportedly, musicians like Grove Classic, Sacred Geometric, Outlash, and The Tramlines Project will be performing some riveting music. The two-day affair starts at the Cafe De Malgudi, Gokarna.

Address: Kudle Beach Rd, Gokarna, Karnataka 581326



