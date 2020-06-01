Nirjala Ekadashi Quotes Which Rightly Put Forth Power And Wisdom Of Lord Vishnu

Nirjala Ekadashi is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar which is celebrated in devotion to Lord Vishnu. On this day, followers of the Hindu religion observe extensive fasting the entire day, by not consuming food or water. This fasting schedule is considered one of the toughest one to pull off but is said to be one of the most effective ones to ever exist. The Nirjala Vrat, which translates to "fasting without water", falls on the eleventh day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha. It is also called Bhimseni Ekadashi as the vrat was recommended to Bhima by the ancestors, as he was not able to control his appetite twice a month in devotion to Lord Vishnu. Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 will be observed on June 2 and here are a few Nirjala Ekadashi quotes that you can circulate on this occasion.

Quotes for Nirjala Ekadashi

You dream of a new world to come, a new world to be birthed, a new dream to be dreamt. In the dream, a flower grows, a lotus from which the creator and the creation will unfold. From which light will begin to shine upon this vast dark sea, unveiling all the magic sleeping within. From this flower, infinite worlds and universes will be born. Each will contain a seed of light. And these seeds will light the heavens for all to guide their journeys by.― Thomas Lloyd Qualls, Painted Oxen

Kerala 's capital Thiruvananthapuram or Trivandrum which is infinitely easier to say and write was named after the Serpent God Anantha, on whom Lord Vishnu reclines.— Aline Dobbie

Earlier legends arising in the region suggest a dynastic conflict mirrored in the devotees of Krishna, the eight peasant incarnation of Vishnu, and those of Shiva, the god of creation and reproduction, represented with phallic imagery.— Anthony Levi

The revolt was the sepoy; the revolution would have been the people; the revolt was revenge; the revolution would have been the Idea; the revolt was the cruel Vishnu; the revolution would have been the mild Shiva.— Francisco Luís Gomes

It [Daman] is said to be the place where Lord Vishnu left his Sudarshan chakra after killing the demon Jallandhar. The hill and the surrounding areas and landscape have been beautifully illuminated.— Prakash Talwar

Oh, never star Was lost here, but it rose afar! Look East, where whole new thousands are! In Vishnu -land what Avatar?— Robert Browning

Hindus offer devotion and offering to them Gods - Vishnu and Shiva at shrines in their homes and temples.— Gurinder Singh Mann

Om, Praise be to the auspicious Ganga, the gift of Shiva, O Praise! Praise be to her who is Vishnu embodied, the very image of Brahma, O praise! Praise to her who is the form of Rudra, Shankara, the embodiment of all gods, the embodiment of healing, O praise!— John Hawley

The drive behind life has lost none of its power; proof that impelled by that drive, man can build as well as destroy; that in his nature is more of Vishnu the Creator than of Siva the Destroyer. — George Amos Dorsey

