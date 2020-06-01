Nirjala Ekadashi Wishes To Celebrate This Auspicious Day With Your Dear Ones

Nirjala Ekadashi falls on the 11th lunar date of the month of Jyestha and therefore every 11th tithi in Hindu calendar is recognised as Nirjala Ekadashi. There are two such occasions related to Nirjala Ekadashi, during this time people observe fast. The first fast is observed during Shukla Paksha and the second fast during Krishna Paksha. The fast is done in order to seek blessings of Lord Vishnu. Here are some Nirjala Ekadashi wishes that you can wish your near and dear ones to further make this day extra special. These wishes for Nirjala Ekadashi may help you reconnect with your family and friends and thus create a devout atmosphere around you.

Also Read | Ganga Dussehra Wishes To Share With Friends While You Are Settled At Home

Nirjala Ekadashi wishes to celebrate this auspicious day

Also Read | Global Day Of Parents Wishes And Messages To Send To Mark This Day

Lets Worship Lord Vishnu on Holy Day of Nirjala Ekadashi and get rid of all our past sins…

May Lord Vishnu forgive all our past sins and bless us with great success…on Nirjala Ekadashi and always…

With the blessings of Lord Vishnu, all your problems are transformed into beautiful opportunities that lead you to the path of success.

May Lord Vishnu impart you with all the strength to do the right things and write off all your bad karmas with your good actions….. Best wishes on Nirjala Ekadashi.

I wish that on this pious day, Lord Vishnu accepts your prayers and helps you wash away all your sins…. Wishing you a very Happy Nirjala Ekadashi.

May Lord Vishnu impart you with all the strength to do the right things and write off all your bad karmas with your good actions….. Best wishes on nirjala Ekadashi.

May Lord Vishnu forgive all our sins and bless us with great success on this Ekadashi and always!

On the occasion of nirjala Ekadashi, let us learn from Lord Vishnu to be poised and loving, caring and affection for a happy and satisfied life.

Let us worship Lord Vishnu on this beautiful day and seek his divine blessings. Happy Ekadashi.

On the holy day of Ekadashi, let's fast and seek Lord Vishnu's blessings and get rid of all our past sins and hope for a beautiful future.

May we imbibe Lord Vishnu's good qualities on this auspicious day. Happy Ekadashi.

Let us pray to Lord Vishnu on Ekadashi today to always have his blessings bestowed on us-- in good times and in bad times.

Lord Vishnu is the preserver of the universe. Let's offer our prayers to the almighty today so he nurtures us. Happy Ekadashi!

Also Read | International Children’s Day Wishes And Messages You Can Forward To Mark This Day

The Nirjala Ekadashi fast ideally spans for approximately three days. A day before Nirjala Ekadashi, devotees only consume a single meal during the afternoon in order to ensure that there is no excess food in the body. The second day of Ekadashi is when devotees observe a strict fast. During this fast, the devotees may avoid all grains and cereals. The followers of this go on to break their fast only the next day. It is up to the people who can choose whether they want to observe fast without any food and water, have only water, or have some fruits as well during the day. However, it has been advised several times that such strict fasting rules should not be observed by people who have ongoing or a history of some health issues or women who are pregnant.

Also Read | World Milk Day Wishes Through Which You Can Spread Awareness Regarding Milk Benefits