Nirjala Ekadashi Wishes To Celebrate This Auspicious Day With Your Dear Ones

Nirjala Ekadashi falls on the 11th lunar date of the month of Jyestha and therefore every 11th tithi in Hindu calendar is recognised as Nirjala Ekadashi. There are two such occasions related to Nirjala Ekadashi, during this time people observe fast. The first fast is observed during Shukla Paksha and the second fast during Krishna Paksha. The fast is done in order to seek blessings of Lord Vishnu. Here are some Nirjala Ekadashi wishes that you can wish your near and dear ones to further make this day extra special. These wishes for Nirjala Ekadashi may help you reconnect with your family and friends and thus create a devout atmosphere around you.
The Nirjala Ekadashi fast ideally spans for approximately three days. A day before Nirjala Ekadashi, devotees only consume a single meal during the afternoon in order to ensure that there is no excess food in the body. The second day of Ekadashi is when devotees observe a strict fast. During this fast, the devotees may avoid all grains and cereals. The followers of this go on to break their fast only the next day. It is up to the people who can choose whether they want to observe fast without any food and water, have only water, or have some fruits as well during the day. However, it has been advised several times that such strict fasting rules should not be observed by people who have ongoing or a history of some health issues or women who are pregnant.
