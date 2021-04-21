Oklahoma Day 2021 Date, History And Significance: Why Is Oklahoma Day Celebrated?

Oklahoma Day is celebrated every year by the citizens of Oklahoma. Several events are organised on this day to celebrate the culture and history of the state. Here is more information about Oklahoma Day that is celebrated annually. Read on to know the significance of Oklahoma Day and other details about it.

Oklahoma 2021 date

Oklahoma Day is celebrated every year on April 22.

Oklahoma day history

Back in the year 1889, Benjamin Harrison announced on March 3rd that the government would open the Oklahoma area for European settlement. It was announced that day that the Oklahoma Lands area would be opened for European settlement on April 22nd that year. According to the web portal History.com, the 1.9 million acre tract of Indian Territory, now called Oklahoma, was opened for settlement precisely at noon on April 22nd.

Oklahoma day significance

April 22nd became the anniversary of the date when the land was opened for European settlers. Oklahoma Day is annually held on this day to commemorate the date.

Is Oklahoma Day a Public Holiday?

According to the web portal Time and Date, Oklahoma Day is not a public holiday. Reportedly, businesses have normal hours.

How is Oklahoma Day celebrated?

On Oklahoma Day, a number of events are organised by the citizens to celebrate the day. On this day, people celebrate the history and culture of Oklahoma. Schools hold special lessons about the state’s history and culture. There are exhibitions held on the wildlife of the state and concerts. However, the functions and celebrations are generally lowkey, reports Time and Date.

Apart from the above-mentioned things, on Oklahoma Day, several banks and financial institutions may be closed in the state. Public transport runs as per normal schedule.

It is believed that European explorers first visited the Oklahoma area during the 16th century. Following the Indian Removal Act of 1830 and the Indian intercourse Act of 1834 thousands of Native Americans had to move from their ancestral lands and shifted to Oklahoma, reports Time and Date.

Symbols

The state flag of Oklahoma has a sky blue background with an image of an Osage Nation shield made of buffalo hide. The hide is decorated with six golden brown crosses that represent stars and seven eagle feathers hand from the shield.

Image credits: Oklahoma Highway Patrol IG