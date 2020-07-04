Orange County Beaches 4th Of July: Officials To Keep The Public Areas Closed For Holiday

After three months of staying inside the houses, a number of different governments have decided to reopen their districts in phases. But the number of coronavirus cases has just been increasing. As the 4th of July holiday comes closer, the people have been wondering if the beaches in Orange County are still open or not. But, after a witnessing an increase in the number of Coronaviruses cases, the Orange County officials have decided to keep the beaches closed for public.

Orange County beaches 4th of July

The officials from Orange County mentioned that this has not only been done to prevent the spread of coronavirus but also because of the huge tide that has been expected to hit the shores. Mayor Will O’Neill spoke to a news house and gave a statement regarding the same. He said that the large waves are the reason for the call for the emergency meeting as they move into a weekend, where they know that the people are coming into the city in large quantities who just don’t have that experience in the water.

This could also be because two dozen lifeguards were reportedly put in quarantine after coming in contact with other lifeguards who contracted COVID-19. After a lot of reconsideration, the officials of Orange County have decided to keep the beaches closed. Officials have also released a statement regarding the beaches staying closed due to the unavailability of lifeguards. They said that they can use their staff for the weekend, but their concern is that they will just be stretched pretty thin. So if something does go awry over the next few days and they get more lifeguards that test positive, they will be in some pretty severe draw-down levels as those lifeguards will be forced to stay in quarantine.

Huntington Beach city officials decided that all city beaches including Huntington Harbor beaches, Sunset Beach, and the Pier will remain shut throughout the holiday weekend. The officials are still working with the neighbouring cities to see if they are keeping the beaches open on 3rd and 5th of July.

Seal Beach has already started closing the areas around the beaches and amenities like parking lots, bathrooms and volleyball courts. The officials confirmed that the beach will remain closed on July 4 and reopen on July 5 at sunrise. Seal Beach officials also mentioned that if it is believed the reopening will be detrimental to the health of the community, the City may elect to keep these areas closed until further notice.

Laguna Beach is also going to remain closed for the entire holiday weekend.

Newport Beach also will also be shut for the July 4th weekend.

