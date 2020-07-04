Orange County Beaches 4th Of July: Officials To Keep The Public Areas Closed For Holiday

Quick links:
After three months of staying inside the houses, a number of different governments have decided to reopen their districts in phases. But the number of coronavirus cases has just been increasing. As the 4th of July holiday comes closer, the people have been wondering if the beaches in Orange County are still open or not. But, after a witnessing an increase in the number of Coronaviruses cases, the Orange County officials have decided to keep the beaches closed for public.
Also Read | Puerto Rico To Reopen Beaches, Gyms After 3-month Lockdown
The officials from Orange County mentioned that this has not only been done to prevent the spread of coronavirus but also because of the huge tide that has been expected to hit the shores. Mayor Will O’Neill spoke to a news house and gave a statement regarding the same. He said that the large waves are the reason for the call for the emergency meeting as they move into a weekend, where they know that the people are coming into the city in large quantities who just don’t have that experience in the water.
Also Read | South Carolina Beaches Fill, But COVID-19 Takes No Vacation
This could also be because two dozen lifeguards were reportedly put in quarantine after coming in contact with other lifeguards who contracted COVID-19. After a lot of reconsideration, the officials of Orange County have decided to keep the beaches closed. Officials have also released a statement regarding the beaches staying closed due to the unavailability of lifeguards. They said that they can use their staff for the weekend, but their concern is that they will just be stretched pretty thin. So if something does go awry over the next few days and they get more lifeguards that test positive, they will be in some pretty severe draw-down levels as those lifeguards will be forced to stay in quarantine.
Also Read | Beaches Packed As UK Records Hottest Day Of Year
Also Read | UK: 'Major Incident' Declared After Thousands Flock To Beaches Amid COVID-19 Spread
Also Read | More Florida Beaches To Close As Virus Cases Rise