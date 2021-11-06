Panchang November 6, 2021: Check Out Today's Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, And Rahu Kaal

Today, people celebrate the auspicious day of Bhai Dooj and Chitragupta puja in a few parts of the country. The Dwitiya Tithi (Second Day), Kartik, Shukla Paksha (waxing or bright phase of the Lunar cycle), Shaniwar (Saturday), Vikram Samvat 2078, devotees worship the God of writing and celebrate the bond of brother and sister.

Perform Bhairon Puja and offer prayers to Goddess Durga. Later, observe a vrat and make a donation to charity by distributing food. Following the vrat, read the Bajrang Baan and chant the Shani Beej and Budh Mantras. And at night, follow all mentioned procedures, and further perform puja of Goddess Kali, and read the Bhairon Stotra.

Today's Panchang

Sunrise- 6:39 AM

Sunset- 5:29 PM

Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious time) Abhijeet Muhurat- 11:58 AM to 12:54 PM

Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious time) Vijay Muhurat- 2:45 PM to 3:38 PM

Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious time) Godhuli Muhurat- 7:05 PM to 7:29 PM

Ashubh Muhurat (Inauspicious time) Rahu Kaal- 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM.

Panchang Tithi

The Sun (Surya) will remain stationed at the Tula Rashi (Libra), while the Anuradha Nakshatra shall prevail and the Moon (Chandra) shall continue at the Tula Rashi (Libra).

According to Hindu legends, reading and worshipping the Panchang, every morning is important to determine the auspicious and inauspicious timings. The most auspicious Muhurat is the Abhijeet Muhurat that is considered as an ideal time for making new beginnings. while Vijay Muhurat and Godhuli Muhurat are equally favourable. However, Rahu Kaal is one of the timings to be avoided for beginning any new venture or stepping out of the house for any auspicious work.

For those who don't know what is the Panchang, it's a traditional Hindu calendar that registers all the significant moments like Muhurat and Kaala of the day. It prevails Nakshatra and other details like sunrise, moonrise timings. In addition, it precisely mentions tithi, nakshatra, yogya, karana, and vaar.

To decide on celebrating an event, Hindus follow the Lunar as well as the Solar calendars. And so, it is suggested that people must wake up early, take a bath and read and worship the Pacnahng every day. Following this, they can choose the auspicious time for beginning any important work or event.

