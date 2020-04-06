Panguni Uthiram 2020: All You Need To Know About Its Significance & How It Is Celebrated

Panguni Uthiram is a revered festival, celebrated by the Hindu Tamil all across the world in the twelfth moon of the Tamil calendar which is also known as Panguni. Panguni Uthiram is being celebrated with utmost devotion by the Hindu Tamils today, which is on April 6, 2020. According to media sources, the Uthiram Nakshatra on April 6, 2020, at 9:49 am and will go on till April 7, 2020, till 8:12 am.

Here is the significance of Panguni Uthiram

According to Hindu mythology, Panguni Uthiram is the day when Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married. It is also the day when Murugan and Devanai, Aandaal and Rangamanaar got married. Hence, the day is considered extremely auspicious and is celebrated with a huge fanfare.

According to the Hindu epic Ramayana, Lord Rama and his wife Sita also married on Panguni Uthiram. The day is touted to be one of the most auspicious days of the year for the Hindu Tamilians. Brahmanda Puranam also says that it is on Panguni Uthiram that every holy water goes on to join the Thumburu Theertha which is said to be one of the seven sacred tanks in Tirupati Tirumala.

How is Panguni Uthiram celebrated in India?

Panguni Uthiram is celebrated in the nation by Hindu Tamilians in a grand and monumental manner. The Palani temple every year holds festivities for 10 days to celebrate Panguni Uthiram. While the Murugan temples are also filled with devotees who offer their prayers to Lord Murugan.

Since Panguni Uthiram holds a glorious significance into the lives of the Gods and Goddesses, people mark the occasion by visiting several religious places with their near and dear ones. However this year, even with the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, one can celebrate Panguni Uthiram with equal devotion and gaiety. The devotees can offer prayers at their homes and also look at the previous Panguni Uthiram artis from the temples.

