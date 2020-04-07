Panguni Uthiram Images And Wishes Which You Can Send To Your Friend And Relatives

Panguni Uthiram is celebrated every year in a wholehearted and enthusiastic manner. Panguni Uthiram is a very important day in the lives of the Tamil Hindus. This day is celebrated on the day when the moon transits into the asterism or nakshatram of Uttara-Phalguni or Uthiram. It is regarded as the twelfth month in the Tamil calendar. It is celebrated as the month of Phalguna / Chaitra and is known as Panguni (பங்குனி) which lasts from 14 March - 13 April (can differ). Here are some Panguni Uthiram Images that you can use to share with your family and friends.

Panguni Uthiram Images wishes

(Picture Credits: Canva)

Panguni Uthiram Images

The ninth day The most important Panguni Uthiram Thirunal the birth star of Jaganmatha Sri Ranganayaki



Emberuman leaves to Thayar sannadhi to try convince HER and establish togetherness after a long procession taking the support of all the Bhakthas for the Woraiyur visit pic.twitter.com/bZBYEt6yOy — RVS (@LIFCObooks) March 16, 2019

Panguni Uthiram on Pournami when the moon shines in full radiance during the night when all this is enacted. The divine couple are dressed up with full ornaments and seated in Pallakku and Azhwar decked up with full intricate jewellery with a hair tuff seated on Adalmaa pic.twitter.com/6VmkNBR0dy — RVS (@LIFCObooks) March 20, 2019

Happy Panguni Uthiram pic.twitter.com/PUH3OI8pCP — Chezhiyan Kumarasamy (@Chezhiyan_K) April 6, 2020

The playful drama enacted is called Mattai Adi Utsavam, literally meaning beating up ritual!🤭

After HIS escapade to Uraiyur to meet Kamalavalli Naachiyar,

On the occasion of Panguni Uthiram Namperumal decides to meet Ranganayaki Thayar at her sannidi! pic.twitter.com/LNRME0etrE — கொல்லியம்பாவை (@madrasmami23) April 5, 2020

Happy Panguni Uthiram..!



May our Lord Karthikeyan blesses you and your family all with the happiness, prosperity and success. pic.twitter.com/5DvIUIGMqU — KY (@KyYadhu) April 6, 2020

It’s a blessed day for all Hindus. Although In this difficult situation we are not allowed to go temple, may we be blessed with good health, wealth and protection from any type of evil. Happy Panguni Uthiram 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vbD5hVI8vM — アルン (@ArunHernan_77) April 6, 2020

