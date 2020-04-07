The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Panguni Uthiram Images And Wishes Which You Can Send To Your Friend And Relatives

Festivals

Here are a few Panguni Uthiram images to wish your family and friends. Take a look at the pictures of the celebrations here to know more about the occasion

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
panguni uthiram images

Panguni Uthiram is celebrated every year in a wholehearted and enthusiastic manner. Panguni Uthiram is a very important day in the lives of the Tamil Hindus. This day is celebrated on the day when the moon transits into the asterism or nakshatram of Uttara-Phalguni or Uthiram. It is regarded as the twelfth month in the Tamil calendar. It is celebrated as the month of Phalguna / Chaitra and is known as Panguni (பங்குனி) which lasts from 14 March - 13 April (can differ). Here are some Panguni Uthiram Images that you can use to share with your family and friends. 

Read Also| Mahavir Jayanti Wishes In Hindi To Send Your Family And Friends On This Holy Event

Panguni Uthiram Images wishes 

Panguni Uthiram Images

 

Panguni Uthiram Images
Panguni Uthiram Images
Panguni Uthiram Images

 

Panguni Uthiram Images

 

Panguni Uthiram Images
Panguni Uthiram Images

(Picture Credits: Canva)

Panguni Uthiram Images

Read Also| Mahavir Jayanti WhatsApp Status To Share With Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Occasion

Read Also| Mahavir Jayanti Greetings To Send To Your Friends And Family On The Auspicious Day

Read Also| National Find A Rainbow Day: Why Is This Special Day Celebrated All Around The World?

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI ON HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE
COVID-19
EXTEND LOCKDOWN IF NEED ARISES: MP
Lockdown
MODI GOVT PLANS 2 COVID STRATEGIES
Sensex
SENSEX GAINS 2476 POINTS, NIFTY UP
Coronavirus
SHOPS TO REMAIN OPEN ON ODD-EVEN
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA URGES DHARAVI LOCKDOWN