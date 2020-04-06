Panguni Uthiram Wishes For This Auspicious Day To Wish Your Family And Loved Ones

Panguni Uthiram is considered an important day for Tamil Hindus. It is a traditional practice to perform the wedding ceremony of the divine couple, Murugan and Deivanai. It is believed that participating in the ceremony can bestow you with their blessings to strengthen your love and relationship and eliminate conflicts among the couple. Panguni Uthiram falls on a full moon day when the moon transits in Uthiram. It is a 10-day festival which is celebrated with great honour and respect in Tamil Nadu.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the devotees will not be able to visit temples this year. But one can send a text message of Panguni Uthiram wishes to all their relatives to spread the happiness of the festival among their relatives. Here is a compilation of Panguni Uthiram 2020 wishes that one can send to their loved ones.

Panguni Uthiram 2020 wishes

May Parmeswara and Goddess Parvati shower upon you all his choicest endowments on this Panguni Uthiram. Panguni Uthiram wishes for you and family.

A day when two celestial bodies met, Happy Panguni Uthiram wishes for you and your family.

Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati fills into us his divine blessings and gives us solidarity to move forward with truth, purity, and divinity. Panguni Uthiram wishes for you and your family.

Panguni Uthiram wishes to you and your family. May Lord Muruga bless us all in this auspicious day.

May Lord Murugan and Deivanai guide you all your life! Sending you my best Panguni Uthiram wishes.

May Parmeswara favour you with great wellbeing, joy and success. Happy Panguni wishes from my family to yours.

May the divine glory remind you of your capabilities, and help you in attaining success. Happy Panguni Uthiram wishes to you.

May Parmeswara and Goddess Parvati answer all yours and his blessings may always be with you. Happy Panguni Uthiram wishes to you.

May lord Shiva and Parvati shower his blessings on you and your family. May you be surrounded with his eternal love and strength. Happy Panguni Uthiram 2020 wishes.

On this auspicious occasion, the blessings of Parmeswara be with all of you. May Goddess Parvati’s glorious divine and merciful attributes remind us of our own abilities and strive to lift ourselves to heights. Panguni Uthiram 2020 wishes to you and your family.

