Parsi New Year 2020: History, Significance, Celebrations And More

The Parsi New Year 2020 will be observed on 16th August that is Sunday. The Parsi New Year is observed on the first day of the Zoroastrian calendar’s first month, Farvardin. The Parsi New Year is also known as Navroz, and this name is derived from ‘Nav’ and ‘Roz’ which means new and day in Persian.

The auspicious festival falls every year on Spring Equinox around 21st March, but the Parsi community in India follows the Shahenshahi calendar and hence celebrate their new year later in July or August.

Parsi New Year’s History and Significance

The Parsi New Year is a 3000-year old Zoroastrian tradition. This holiday was created by Prophet Zoroaster, according to legends of the Parsi religion. This day was earlier celebrated by the followers of Zoroastrianism in Persia, which is now known as Iran. These people later migrated to places like Gujarat in India in the 7th century owing to the Islamic invasion.

Although, the Parsi New Year festival originated in Persia, it is celebrated with much fervour in many Indian states. The new day is also referred to as Jamshedi Navroz by some Parsi people, after the Persian King Jamshed who founded the Parsi calendar.

Parsi New Year Celebrations in the country India

On this day, Parsi people clean the house and decorate it with flowers and rangoli at their doorsteps. The Parsis also get dressed up in traditional attires, and visit the Fire Temple (Agyari) after breakfast and perform a prayer called Jashan. This prayer, Jashan is done to express gratitude to the Lord, and pray for prosperity and seek his forgiveness.

The people who follow Parsi religion and celebrate Parsi New Year put milk, water, fruits, flowers and sandalwood into the sacred fire as offerings.

Delicious food items like moong dal, Pulav, fish, Sali Boti, sweet Ravo and more are cooked in Parsi homes for a hearty meal or party of New Year. Guests and relatives are welcomed at home with a sprinkling of rosewater and offered rose Faluda to drink. Also, people celebrating the Parsi New Year by giving charitable donations to the poor.

