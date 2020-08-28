Parsva Ekadashi 2020: Know More About The Significance And Rituals Of This Auspicious Day

Parsva Ekadashi is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals. It falls on the eleventh day of Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar, hence the name 'Ekadashi'. However, according to the English calendar, this falls roughly between the end of August to the first two weeks of September. Here's all you need to know about Parsva Ekadashi 2020.

Parsva Ekadashi 2020 date and timing

This year, Parsva Ekadashi starts on Friday i.e. August 28. It begins at 08:38 in the morning. The auspicious moment ends on Saturday, August 29 and the holy murhuat ends at 08:17 in the morning.

Parsva Ekadashi significance

On Parsva Ekadashi, Lord Vamana, another avatar of Lord Vishnu, is worshipped. According to Hindu belief, this auspicious festival is celebrated when it is considered to be the night for the gods and goddesses. It falls on the period of Chaturmas which is again considered to be one of the most auspicious moments.

According to the myths, Lord Vishnu turned from the left side to his right side while sleeping. Hence, it is also known as Parsva Parivartini Ekadashi, Parivartini meaning turning sides. The myths also say that Lord Vishnu sleeps for four months which starts on the day of Devshayani Ekadashi. On Parsva Ekadashi he changes sides and wakes up on Devutthana Ekadashi.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Parsva Ekadashi fast

Most devotees observe the Parsva Ekadashi fast. This is celebrated with great devotion in various parts of the country. According to the Hindu myths, those who observe the fast on this day, are granted a pardon for their past sins. Not only this, but they are also said to be exempted from the cycle of rebirth. It is also said that those who keep this fast are blessed with good health, fortune and happiness by Lord Vishnu himself.

Parsva Ekadashi rituals

One of the most common and best ways to celebrate this auspicious festival is to observe the holy Parasva Ekadashi fast. It is observed from sunrise and for a duration of 24 hours, meaning it ends on Dwadashi tithi. While those observing the fast are allowed one meal during the festival, it is necessary that they have to eat it before sunrise.

