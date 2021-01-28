Paush Purnima 2021: Know History, Significance Behind This Auspicious Day

According to the Hindu calendar, a full moon day is called Purnima. It is often considered a great day for many functions or auspicious occasions. The full moon day of the Paush month of the Hindu calendar is known as Push Purnima. It is one of the most auspicious Purnima tithis. In 2021, Paush Purnima 2021 will be celebrated on 28th January, Thursday. Many Hindus observe Paush Purnima vrat with piousness and sincerity.

Also read: Neha Sharma's Reaction To Sunday Being Far Away Is Relatable; See Post

Paush Purnima significance

Many stories from the Puranas and the religious texts offer some details about Paush Purnima history. As per the traditional Purnimant calendar, Paush Purnima is an auspicious day that signifies the Magha month's start. The Magha month is one of the most auspicious months in the whole Hindu year. Hence, Paush Purnima significance is immense for any pious Hindu.

Also read: Ravi Teja Shares The First Look Of His Highly Anticipated 'Khiladi'; Fans Praise The Actor

Paush Purnima is also the day of worshipping Goddess Shakambhari. She is one of the many avatars of Goddess Durga. It is believed that Goddess Shakambhari saved the universe from starvation. On this day, the Goddess is worshipped with bhakti, and devotees pray to her to live a healthy life without starvation.

This day is also the ending day of Paush Sukla paksha or the waxing moon's fortnight. Paush Purnima significance is also related to the Hindu belief of getting rid of negativities. A lot of devotees believe that on this day, taking a dip in the holy river can help them to get rid of all the impurities.

Also read: Juventus Vs SPAL Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Coppa Italia Live

Paush Purnima Vrat celebration

Since this day is holy, Hindus celebrate this day with their utmost devotion. Many people observe Paush Purnima vrat, from sunrise to sunset. They break their fast after observing the holy Moon of Purnima.

Some also take a dip in holy rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, Kaveri or in a nearby sacred pond to cleanse and purify their bodies and souls. In Hindu mythology, it is believed that taking a dip in the holy rivers helps one to attain Moksha and get rid of the endless cycle of life and death. People from all over India visit sacred places like Kashi, Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand to celebrate Paush Purnima.

Also read: What To Watch On Amazon Prime In February 2021? 'The Family Man 2', 'Bliss' & More

On this day, worshipping the Ishta devata or the god whom one believes the most is considered auspicious and beneficial. Like other years, Paush Purnima 2021 will be celebrated with sincereness and piousness in different parts of the country.