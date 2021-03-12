Phalguna Amavasya 2021: Learn The Significance And History Of This Day

In India, it is believed that a lunar cycle directly affects the human body and therefore, people consider events like New Moon Day and Full Moon Day quite important. The New Moon Day is known as Amavasya in Hindi. While the word Amavasya is associated with several superstitions and supernatural beliefs since it is the darkest night in the entire month, Phalguna Amavasya is, in contrast, considered an important day in the Hindi calendar. Read to know more about the significance of this sacred day and when is it coming this year.

Phalguna Amavasya 2021 - Phalguna Amavasya History and Significance

This year, Phalguna Amavasya is observed on March 13. The tithi begins at 3:02 pm and ends at 3:50 pm. This day is supposed to be one of the best days to take part in social work activities.

In a year, there are twelve Amavasyas as the Hindu calendar states that every month consists of thirty tithis and every middle of the month feels no presence of the Moon. Phalguna Amavasya lands on the month of Phalguna and is reflected as the months between February and April in the Georgian calendar. Family members gather around on this day, to pay ode to their dead forefathers and seek their blessings. This ritual is known as Shradh/Tarpan in India.

People believe that this is an ideal day to get rid of Pitru Dosha i.e. the curse that may have passed down from the ancestors or may have caused due to some fights between the ancestor and the praying members. By observing the sacred puja, this Dosha can be rectified and the rest of the family can heal from it. Devotees that stay close on the banks of sacred rivers take a holy bath before sunrise on this day and perform religious rituals there.

The puja is then commenced and includes offering dhoop, deep and naivedya to the dead ancestors under the supervision of a priest. After the ritual is over, special meals are offered to the brahmins as an act of respect. Praying members typically observe a Vrat or a fast for the whole day and ask for their ancestors to attain Moksha.