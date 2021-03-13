Phulera Dooj 2021: Check Date And Timing To Celebrate This Auspicious Day

Phulera Dooj is celebrated every year on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalgun. According to a report in Drik Panchang, this day is considered to be the most auspicious one in the Phalgun month for getting married. The report reveals that Hindu mythology states that on the day of Phulera Dooj, Lord Krishna participated in the festival of Holi and instead of colours. It is believed that in those days flowers were used to play Holi instead of waters and colours. Phulera Dooj 2021 falls on Monday, March 15, 2021. Find out what is Phulera Dooj 2021 vivah muhurat?

Phulera Dooj 2021 date and time

The report reveals that the Phulera Dooj 2021 will start at 5:06 PM on March 14, 2021. The tithi will end on March 15, 2021, at 06:49 PM. In the Hindu calendar, Phulera Dooj comes between the festival of Vasant Panchami and Holi. Due to its timing special Darshan is organized in Krishna Temples across India.

Phulera Dooj 2021 Vivah Muhurat

Astrologically speaking, it is believed that Phulera Dooj is a day that is free from all defects or Dosha. Hence many devotees believe that all auspicious work especially marriage ceremonies can be carried out on this day without the need of any Muhurat. However one must remember that this point of view is debatable and not all astrologers agree with it.

How to celebrate Phulera Dooj?

Across India, many Hindu households are decorated with flowers and rangoli on this day. At the same time, delicacies are prepared to make an offering to Lord Krishna or in Krishna temples. A popular delicacy prepared on this day is poha. It is often distributed among other devotees as Prashad. The report in Drik Panchang mentions that it is widely believed that worshipping Radha Krishna on this day fulfils one's desires. On this day, all the Braj gopis or the women from Vrindavan would shower flowers in the joy of Radha-Krishna's love. It is believed that Lord Krishna started the tradition of playing Holi on this day. The festival is celebrated with great vigour in some areas of North India especially in Brajbhoomi and Mathura, which is believed to be Krishna's birthplace.

Image Source: @RamniklalDudha1 (Twitter)