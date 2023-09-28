Pitru Paksha 2023: Dos And Don'ts To Follow During 15-day Period

Pitru Paksha is a period for devotees to connect with their departed ancestors. This annual observance, spanning fifteen days, holds great significance as it is believed that Yamaraj, the god of death, liberates three generations of ancestors to commune with the living. During this sacred window, rituals such as shradh, pind daan and tarpan become the bridge that allows families to express reverence and provide offerings to their forebears.

Pitru Paksha is a sacred 15-day period, marked by remembering ancestors.

Pitru Paksha will be observed from September 29 to October 14.

Dos:

Eldest son’s responsibility

The eldest son shoulders the responsibility of performing Tarpan, a ritual offering gifts, food and water to the visiting souls of ancestors. It is a sacred duty believed to bring peace to the departed.

Feeding crows

Crows are considered the emissaries of Yamaraj, and hence, offerings in the form of pind daan, a mixture of rice and sesame seeds, is offered to them. This symbolises the nourishment of the souls.

Acts of charity

Serving the less fortunate holds special significance during Pitru Paksha. It is customary to feed the poor and animals, emphasising the importance of compassion and selflessness.

Austere living

Adopting a simple lifestyle, such as having one meal a day and practising celibacy is advised during these fifteen days. This ascetic approach is believed to enhance spiritual connection.

Don'ts

Avoid celebrations

Engagements, weddings and housewarming ceremonies are discouraged during Pitru Paksha, as the focus should be on paying homage to ancestors rather than indulging in festive celebrations.

Refrain from non-veg food and vices

Consumption of non-vegetarian food, tobacco and liquor is prohibited during this period. A pure and austere lifestyle is emphasised to maintain the sanctity of the occasion.

Material restraint

Purchasing new properties or luxury items is discouraged during Pitru Paksha, emphasising a period of reflection and spiritual connection over material pursuits.

Personal grooming restrictions

Practices such as using iron utensils, cutting hair or shaving the beard are discouraged. These restrictions signify a symbolic detachment from worldly vanities during this sacred time.

As Pitru Paksha unfolds from September 29 to October 14 this year, adhering to these dos and don'ts ensures a harmonious and spiritually enriching experience for those partaking in this sacred tradition.