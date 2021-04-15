Pohela Boishakh's History And Significance You Must Know About

In Bengali, the word Pohela means first and the word Boishakh signifies the new month of the Bengali calendar. Together, this festival signifies the Bengali New Year. The festival typically falls on April 14 or 15 every year and dates its roots back to the lunisolar Bengali calendar. People of Bengali origin in West Bengal, Assam, Tripura and Bangladesh celebrate this day by holding community fairs, classical Jatra plays, preparing special and festive delicacies. However, since strict lockdown restrictions have been implemented this year, most of these lively events had to take a step back. Although one won't be able to participate in the festivities this time, they can still take part in spreading knowledge about Pohela Boishakh's significance and history.

Pohela Boishakh History

This time, Bengali New Year 2021 falls on April 15. Pohela Boishakh history has two varying theories. While some believe that the Bengali era had commenced thanks to King Shoshangko in the 7th century, a divergent view suggests that it was King Akbar who had introduced the Bengali calendar after combining the lunar Islamic calendar and the solar Hindu calendar. In some rural parts of India, Bengali Hindus credit its commencement to emperor Vikramaditya and believe that the Bengali calendar starts from 593 CE.

Pohela Boishakh Significance

Bengali people across India celebrate Pohela Boishakh with lots of joy and vigour. This day is typically seen as an excuse to meet and greet families, buy new clothes and items and feast on Pohela Baisakh festive meals to name a few. In some parts of the world, Bengalis even hold small-scale parades and processions called the Prabhat Pheri that begins early morning. These processions see people dressed up with floats or traditional wear, dance troupes are called to showcase their performance on Rabindra Nath Tagore melodies and folk songs.

People usually wish each other by saying 'Shubho Nobo Borsho' on Pohela Boishaakh to begin the day. 'Shubho' means happy, 'Nobo' means new and 'Barsho' meaning year. Temples like Dakshineswar and Belur are packed with devotees during this day as everybody goes to offer prayers as part of their tradition. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are especially worshipped during this auspicious day. In Tripura and West Bengal, Pohela Boishakh is a state-level holiday.

