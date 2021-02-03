Pokemon Go Hippowdon: How To Catch Hippowdon? A Step By Step Guide

Do you want to catch Hippowdon in Pokemon Go? Are you looking for step by step instructions on how to catch Hippowdon in Pokemon Go? In this post, we are going to look at what is Hippowdon, how to catch Hippowdon in Pokemon go, Hippowdon best moveset and more.

Hippowdon is a ground type Pokemon. It evolves from Hippopotas after feeding it with 50 candies. It is weak to grass, ice, and water-based moves. Hippowdon blasts internally stored sand from ports on its body to create a towering twister for attacking its prey. In the coming section, we’ll have a closer look at how to catch Hippowdon in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Hippowdon in Pokemon Go?

Hippowdon can be found in Sinnoh region. It is part of a two-member family. Hippowdon was first released with Lure Modules as an evolution method for evolving Hippopotas. It comes under the raid boss category. Before catching Hippowdon, you’ll have to catch the Shiny Hippopotas. We’ll explain the correlation and help you to easily get the Hippowdon into your collection.

When it comes to catching Shiny Hippopotas, you need to understand one thing. In the Pokemon Go game, you’ll have a different colour for each one based on their gender. So, the male version is different than the female version of Hippowdon. The colour is inverted in the game itself and if you evolve it into a Hippowdon, and the colour becomes apparent. To find the Shiny version of Hippopotas, the best thing you can do as a player is to increase the spawn rate of a normal Hippopotas. To do that, you can use incense. You’ll be able to Purchase an incense in the Pokeshop using the Pokecoins you earn for spending money or battling gyms. After completing the purchase, you’ll have one hour to increase the spawn rate for Hippopotas and catch it. So, focus on catching that one alone.

This will save you a lot of time and allow you to catch it easily without any distraction. You can also use Lure modules to increase the spawn rate of a targeted Pokemon even more. You can also join hands with your friends to do this. It’ll significantly save time and resources. Kindly note that finding a Shiny version of a Pokemon is rare, so wait and use the incense until you see one. After catching Hippopotas, try to get 50 candies to evolve Hippopotas into its final form, the Hippowdon.

Hippowdon best moveset

Hippowdon evolution