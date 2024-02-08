English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 09:31 IST

Pongal 2024: WhatsApp Wishes, Messages And Quotes For The Festival

Share these warm Pongal wishes, messages, and quotes with your near and dear ones, spreading the joy and festive spirit of this harvest celebration.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Pongal celebrations
File photo of Pongal celebrations. | Image:Tamil Nadu tourism
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pongal, the Tamil harvest festival, is a time of joy, gratitude, and celebration. As you gather with family and friends to mark this auspicious occasion, here are heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes to convey the spirit of Pongal. Send these on WhatsApp to your near and dear ones.

Pongal wishes

Pongal celebrations | Image: Freepik
  • Wishing you a Pongal filled with joy and abundance! May the harvest season bring prosperity to your life and fill your days with happiness.
  • May the festival of Pongal usher in good times, fortune, and the blessings of the Sun God.
  • As the Pongal pot overflows, so may your life with joy! Sending warm wishes for a bountiful and prosperous Pongal celebration.
  • May the sugarcane sweeten your relationships! Happy Pongal! May the sweetness of this festive occasion extend to every aspect of your life.
  • Wishing you a Pongal that's as bright as the sun! May the warmth of the festival fill your home with love and positivity.
  • Let the Pongal festivities begin! May your heart be filled with the spirit of gratitude and your home with the aroma of delicious Pongal dishes.

WhatsApp messages for Pongal

Pongal wishes and quotes | Image: Freepik
  • Pongal greetings to you and your family! May the festival bring you good health, prosperity, and moments of togetherness.
  • Harvesting happiness this Pongal! May your fields be abundant, and your life be filled with the richness of joy and success.
  • Happy Pongal to you and yours! May the Sun God shower blessings, and the festival bring a harvest of happiness to your doorstep.
  • Pongal wishes for a year of plenty! May the overflowing pot symbolize abundance in your life and the fields yield prosperity.
  • Warm Pongal greetings! May the festival mark the beginning of a season filled with new hopes, dreams, and accomplishments.
  • Wishing you a pot full of happiness! May your Pongal celebration be brimming with laughter, good times, and delicious feasts.
  • May your Pongal be golden and bright! Sending warm wishes for a festival filled with prosperity, good health, and happiness.
  • Pongal blessings to you and your loved ones! May the festival bestow upon you the gifts of peace, prosperity, and abundance.
Published January 13th, 2024 at 09:26 IST

