Pongal Muggulu And Kolam Designs: Easy Rangoli Designs For Pongal With And Without Dots

This year Pongal will be celebrated from 14-17 January. To make your Pongal more memorable, we bring some amazing kolam designs. Take a look.

Sneha Biswas
pongal 2022

Image: Pixabay


Pongal is a Hindu harvest festival of South India, particularly celebrated in the Tamil community. It is dedicated to the Hindu Sun God, the Surya, and in other parts, it is referred to as Makar Sankranti. The three days of the Pongal festival are called Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, and Maattu Pongal respectively. Some people celebrate the fourth day of Pongal as Kaanum Pongal. And this festival lasts for around 4 days and during these four days, people are in a celebratory and joyous mood.

So, here we bring you some amazing Pongal Kollam designs with and without dots, to make your Pongal 2022 memorable.

Easy Rangoli design for Pongal without dots:

1. Take a look at this easy flower design which is simple yet beautiful.

A post shared by Rangoli (@suba_rangoli)

2. Take a look at this colourful rangoli design

A post shared by Rangoli (@suba_rangoli)

3. This beautiful design is giving some major festive vibes, take a look - 

A post shared by SM'Art (@arts_of_karishma)

4. If you want to wish your loved ones happy Pongal and make your Pongal more memorable, then without a doubt you should just go for this design.

A post shared by Shiyamala (@shiyamala_)

5. This Rangoli design is absolutely perfect for the occasion.

 

Rangoli designs with dots

1. This is a very easy and simple design that you can make within a few minutes.

2. In this picture, we can see various easy and simple rangoli designs that can be made by simply joining the dots.

3. Checkout these beautiful kolam designs with dots 

Image: Pixabay

