Pradosh Vrat 2020: Importance And The List Of Upcoming Pradosh Vrat Dates This Year

The Pradosh Vrat is holds special significance in the Hindu religion. Pradosh Vrat fast is observed on the Trayodashi of every month. This year comprises 25 Pradosh Vraths and the upcoming Vrath will be observed on March 21, 2020. However, this time around, as the Pradosh Vrath falls on a Saturday, it is called Shani Pradosh Vrath.

Also Read | Pradosh Vrat 2020: Here Are All The Dates When You Can Observe Pradosh Vrat

On every Shani Pradosh Vrath, Lord Shani is worshipped with black sesame, black cloth, oil, and black grams which are considered to be Lord Shani's favourite. Along with worshipping Lord Shani, on Pradosh Vrat, Lord Shiva is also worshipped across the country. The list of upcoming Pradosh Vrat 2020 dates is mentioned below. This festival is observed on the thirteenth day of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksha) and waning moon (Krishna Paksha).

Also Read | Pradosh Vrat 2020: Why Do People Read The Epic Pradosh Vrat Katha During This Event?

Pradosh Vrat 2020 list

March 21, 2020- Krishna Paksha

April 5, 2020- Shukla Paksha

April 20. 2020- Krishna Paksha

May 5, 2020- Shukla Paksha

May 19, 2020- Krishna Paksha

June 3, 2020- Shukla Paksha

June 18, 2020- Krishna Paksha

July 2, 2020- Shukla Paksha

July 18, 2020- Krishna Paksha

August 1, 2020- Shukla Paksha

August 16, 2020- Krishna Paksha

August 30, 2020- Shukla Paksha

September 15, 2020- Krishna Paksha

September 29, 2020- Shukla Paksha

October 14, 2020- Krishna Paksha

October 28, 2020- Shukla Paksha

November 13, 2020- Krishna Paksha

November 27, 2020- Shukla Paksha

December 12, 2020- Krishna Paksha

December 27, 2020- Shukla Paksha

Also Read | Indian Army Celebrates Navratri Festival With Garba Performance

Pradosh Vrat is said to be an opportunity for people to work towards getting rid of their karmas and becoming one with God. Hindus aspire to achieve salvation or moksha from the cycle of birth and death. There are narratives created about appeasing Shiva, as a way to encourage people to observe the fast. It is also believed that there are three different types of energies that can be released during Pradosh, depending on the day of the month.

Also Read | Vaishno Devi Shrine Records Highest Number Of Pilgrims This Navratri