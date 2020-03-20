The Debate
Pradosh Vrat 2020: Importance And The List Of Upcoming Pradosh Vrat Dates This Year

Festivals

Pradosh Vrat 2020's upcoming date is March 21, 2020, on Saturday. Read to know more about the importance of this day and the upcoming dates of Pradosh Vrat 2020

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
pradosh vrat 2020

The Pradosh Vrat is holds special significance in the Hindu religion. Pradosh Vrat fast is observed on the Trayodashi of every month. This year comprises 25 Pradosh Vraths and the upcoming Vrath will be observed on March 21, 2020. However, this time around, as the Pradosh Vrath falls on a Saturday, it is called Shani Pradosh Vrath.

On every Shani Pradosh Vrath, Lord Shani is worshipped with black sesame, black cloth, oil, and black grams which are considered to be Lord Shani's favourite. Along with worshipping Lord Shani, on Pradosh Vrat, Lord Shiva is also worshipped across the country. The list of upcoming Pradosh Vrat 2020 dates is mentioned below. This festival is observed on the thirteenth day of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksha) and waning moon (Krishna Paksha).

Pradosh Vrat 2020 list

  • March 21, 2020- Krishna Paksha
  • April 5, 2020- Shukla Paksha
  • April 20. 2020- Krishna Paksha
  • May 5, 2020- Shukla Paksha
  • May 19, 2020- Krishna Paksha
  • June 3, 2020- Shukla Paksha
  • June 18, 2020- Krishna Paksha
  • July 2, 2020- Shukla Paksha
  • July 18, 2020- Krishna Paksha
  • August 1, 2020- Shukla Paksha
  • August 16, 2020- Krishna Paksha
  • August 30, 2020- Shukla Paksha
  • September 15, 2020- Krishna Paksha
  • September 29, 2020- Shukla Paksha
  • October 14, 2020- Krishna Paksha
  • October 28, 2020- Shukla Paksha
  • November 13, 2020- Krishna Paksha
  • November 27, 2020- Shukla Paksha
  • December 12, 2020- Krishna Paksha
  • December 27, 2020- Shukla Paksha

Pradosh Vrat is said to be an opportunity for people to work towards getting rid of their karmas and becoming one with God. Hindus aspire to achieve salvation or moksha from the cycle of birth and death. There are narratives created about appeasing Shiva, as a way to encourage people to observe the fast. It is also believed that there are three different types of energies that can be released during Pradosh, depending on the day of the month.

