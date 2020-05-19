Pradosh Vrat 2020: Here Is The History, Sifignificance, And Celebration The Festival

Pradosh Vrat 2020 falls on May 19, 2020, and on this day it is said that worshipping Lord Shiva will remove all the difficulties and barriers from one's life. It is also believed that he will also help you reduce the physical pain of your life. Pradosh Vrat 2020 will be observed on Trayodashi Tithis of Krishna Paksa and Shukla Paksa during the lunar month. It is considered to be one of the most special days for devotees of Lord Shiva. Here is all you should know about Pradosh Vrat 2020.

Read Also | International Museum Day 2020: What Is Its History, Significance And How Is It Celebrated?

Pradosh Vrat 2020: History

Pradosh Vrat is a story of Pradosh as described in Skanda Purana. It is said that this festival has been celebrated since ancient times. The story is as follows.

Many years ago, there was a widowed Brahmin woman. This woman would leave her house asking for food with her son in the morning and get back to her home in the evening. it is said that one fine day, she found a boy standing at the bank of the river. The boy was in a very bad condition and was the prince Dharmagupta of Vidarbha. It is said that he was in such a condition as his father's kingdom was captured by enemies and his father was killed. After looking at the boy, the woman brought the child home and took care of him.

Read Also | International Museum Day Theme 2020: Museums For Equality, Diversity, And Inclusion

After this, the Brahmin woman met Maharishi Shaandilya in the temple and told the priest about the child. After listening to the story, the priest told her about the child's parents and asked the woman to fast on Pradosh. She followed the sage's order and started performing the fast along with her children. One day both children meet Gandharva girls in the forest. The brahmin boy left, but Prince Dharmagupta stayed and started to talk to the girl named Anshumati. He fell in love with the girl, and the girl invited him to meet her father for marriage. The next day, the Prince went to meet the girl's father. The girl's father was the king of Gandharva. He learned that the boy was the prince of the Vidarbha dynasty. After learning this, the father married both of them by the grace of Lord Shiva.

Pradosh Vrat 2020: Significance

After the marriage, Prince Dharmagupta attacked Vidarbha and regained his kingdom. After regaining the kingdom, he won all he had back and all the sorrows from his life were taken away. He also took the woman who cared for him back to his kingdom. All of them got happiness in the end. This is the significance of doing the Pradosh vrat: getting rid of all sorrows.

Read Also | Apara Ekadashi Wishes To Share With Your Family And Friends To Wish Them Prosperity

Pradosh Vrat 2020: Celebration

On this day anyone who wants to do Pradosh Vrat needs to wake up before sunrise and take a bath.

One this day one can only consume fruits

You will need to worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha and Kumar Kartikeya.

After this, you also need to take a bath after sunset

Along with worshipping you will need to light a lamp and also make a puja thal

You will need to place betel nuts, flowers, incense sticks, akshat in the Thal of your worship.

Go to the temple and chant Shiva mantra (you can also do it at home)

You will need to make Sattu bhog and distribute it to family and friends post puja

Read Also | Apara Ekadashi Images That You Can Send To Your Family And Friends On This Occasion