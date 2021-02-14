President's Day 2021: A Guide To What's Open And What's Closed On February 15

US Presidents' Day 2021 is just around the corner. It usually takes place on the third Monday of February. This year President day will be falling on February 15. President's Day 2021 is a federal holiday that marks to celebrate George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and the other men who have held the highest office in the United State of America.

But, unlike major holidays like Christmas and Easter, you might not be sure what is actually open on February 15, 2021, and also due to the ongoing pandemic, there is a countrywide lockdown with the government imposing various restrictions in the country. Here is a quick rundown of what's open and closed on President's Day.

What's Open and Closed on President's Day

Are schools open on President's Day?

Most public schools are closed in observance of Presidents' Day, although some districts reserve the date as a makeup weather day on account for snow days or any other unexpected holidays during the year. If you are uncertain, check your school's calendar or social media feeds.

Are stores and restaurants open on President's Day?

Major food chains, like Target and Walmart, will remain open and will work in their regular hours on February 15 this year. Most locally-owned retailers will be open during normal hours too. However, their normal hours may be limited due to the pandemic. The same can be said about restaurants, except of course those that are normally closed on Mondays.

Are banks open on President's Day?

Since President's Day, 2021 is a federal holiday, banks will remain closed on February 15. However, the ATM machines will be still working 24/7.

Is the US post office open on President's Day?

Since the US post office observes federal holidays, the post office will remain closed on this day. Mail won't be delivered either but FedEx and UPS will continue to make deliveries on Monday.

Is the stock market open on Presidents' Day?

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed in observance of President's Day. Buying and selling shares will have to wait till Tuesday.

Is the DMV open on President's Day?

State Department of Motor Vehicles offices will be closed on Presidents Day, but county offices are occasionally open on federal holidays. You can contact your local DMV offices for uncertainty.

Is the public library open on Presidents' Day?

Many libraries will remain closed on Presidents' Day. You can, however, use the online catalogue to read e-books or listen to audiobooks.

Are courts open on Presidents' Day?

Since President's Day is recognised as a federal holiday, so courts and all government offices will be closed on February 15, 2021.

