President's Day 2021: Is UPS Operational On Washington's Birthday? Find Out

President's Day is observed as a public holiday in America. Also known as Washington’s birthday, it is observed in honour of America’s first president George Washington. On this day, people reflect on America’s first president’s life and work. People remember and cherish the values imparted to them by Washington.

According to Almanac.com, this year President's Day 2021 is going to fall on February 15. The date does not remain constant every year. Since it is a federal holiday, most of the services are assumed to be unavailable on that day. What if one is supposed to send or receive a parcel? Will it be stuck in transit on President's Day? Does UPS deliver on President's Day?

UPS operational on President's Day?

United Parcel Service (UPS) is an American multinational package delivery and supply chain management company. The company has been providing service since 1907. Along with the central package delivery operation, UPS also includes services such as cargo airline, freight-based trucking operation, delivery drone airline, and more. UPS on President's Day 2021 remains open, providing all services.

List of days in 2021 when UPS remains closed

Valentine’s Day - February 14

Easter - April 4 (Limited locations remain open)

Mother’s Day - May 9 (Limited locations remain open)

Memorial Day - May 31

Independence Day - July 4

Labor Day - September 6

Thanksgiving Day - November 25

Christmas Day - December 25

More about UPS

The company is headquartered in the U.S. city of Sandy Springs, Georgia. James Casey along with Claude Ryan founded the company on August 28, 1907, and first named it American Messenger Company. Most deliveries at that time were made on foot and bicycles were used for longer trips.

In 1919, the company expanded for the first time outside of Seattle to Oakland, California. At that time, it changed its name to United Parcel Service. The name change was to remind the company that expansion operations were still United under the same organization and Parcel identified the type of business offered as part of its Service. In 1999, it became a public company in the largest initial public offering of the century.

(Source: ww.ups.com)